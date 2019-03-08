Advanced search

First action of newly elected councillor to press for update on vandalised former vehicle exchange in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:47 16 May 2019

Old Vheicle Exchange, Wisbech. Cllr Dave Patrick has made it a priority to resolve. Picture; FACEBOOK

Archant

It's had arson attacks, been vandalised and for years has been an eyesore - but maybe not for much longer.

Newly elected independent councillor Dave Patrick says the future of the former Old Vehicle Exchange in Lynn Road, Wisbech, could be settled shortly.

Over the years he has campaigned alongside others to get the eyesore demolished and replaced with a shop or housing.

One of his first acts on being re-elected to Fenland Council was to call at Fenland Hall and ask for an update.

"The property is up for sale and is apparently sold subject to contract," he said.

"A council officer is meeting with Grounds Maxey next week and I should be able to update further then.

"Once the property sale has gone through then we can look to see what can be done to clear the site as early as possible."

Cllr Patrick said: "Any attempt to force action now could jeopardise the sale and create problems.

"At least there is now activity with regards the site that will hopefully result in a conclusion to the benefit of those living nearby that have suffered so much"

He said he was prepared to press for enforcement action if the situation is not resolved.

At one stage he had been told it might have been bought for a convenience store but now expected new owners would look to build homes on the site.

