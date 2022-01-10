News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Council launches 'safer Wisbech' survey

John Elworthy

Published: 3:11 PM January 10, 2022
Fenland Council is asking: how safe do you feel living in or visiting Wisbech?

- Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Residents of Wisbech feel less safe than in any other part of Fenland, says the district council.  

It has now launched a survey to find out how safe people living in, working in and visiting the town feel. 

Through its Fenland Community Safety Partnership, the council says surveys over the past year have identified that those in Wisbech feel more unsafe than those in Whittlesey, Chatteris and March.  

“As a partnership, we want to understand why it is people living in or visiting Wisbech feel unsafe,” says the council’s introduction to a ‘safer Wisbech survey’. 

One of the questions asked of residents who disagree or strongly disagree that Wisbech is safe, is there a particular part of town in which they don’t feel safe.  

Options listed include the town centre, town park, Old Market, Cromwell Road and Elm High Road retail parks and Walsoken and Wisbech.  

The council is also asking if you’ve been a victim of crime or anti-social behaviour or witnessed such behaviour.  

One final question is what people think can be done to make Wisbech a safer place.  


