Published: 10:27 AM January 24, 2021

County council chairman, 82-year-old Cllr Mac McGuire, has received his Covid-19 vaccination. He spoke about it during an online video. - Credit: Archant

Fenland has the highest proportion of Covid-19 cases than anywhere else in Cambridgeshire.

New figures show that although cases for Cambridgeshire are below the national average, Fenland is higher than the rest of the county.

A report to the county council ahead of the January 26 of the general purposes committee, says cases of Covid-19 increased rapidly in late December.

They peaked in early January at 549 cases per 100,000 for the week ending January 4, but have now dropped to 334 cases per 100,000 for the week ending January 15.

The report says: “This is below the England average of 497 per 100,000 and the East of England average of 528 per 100,000.

“Case rates are highest in Fenland, where the weekly case rate is 397 per 100,000 for the week ending January 15.”

There have been 520 deaths involving Covid-19 in Cambridgeshire up to January 8, 2021, where Covid-19 is on the death certificate.

“Across Cambridgeshire, the number of cases during the first half of January 2021 has been higher than at any previous time during the pandemic,” says the report.

“Pressure on the NHS and local government services has risen accordingly and the ongoing restrictions continue to have a detrimental impact on physical and mental wellbeing as well as on the economy.”

The report notes that since the start of the pandemic, 62 members of council staff have been diagnosed with the virus.

The council says it has carried out risk assessments for all of their staff who continue to work from council premises.

Risk in each case is being balanced “against their specific circumstances”.

The council is also holding monthly well-being sessions for staff, this month concentrating on “the effects of racial trauma, microaggressions, systemic racism and social media on mental health”.

In February the focus will be on sleep “which many people have said they are struggling with and would welcome some practical advice”.

Online mental health awareness training will also continue.

The report also focuses on the vaccination rollout which the council says is now well underway in Cambridgeshire.

"As long as people are registered with a local GP, there is no need to do anything else to ensure they get invited to book a vaccination appointment,” says the report.

It is also publicising help for anyone not registered with a GP.