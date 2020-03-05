Wisbech Town FC receive £2,000 donation from town council to help replace stand wrecked by Storm Ciara

Council taxpayers in Wisbech will provide £2,000 towards the cost of replacing the stand at Wisbech Town FC that was wrecked by Storm Ciara.

The gift was agreed by Wisbech Town Council following an impassioned plea by Cllr Billy Rackley.

The council's decision means the football club are likely to have covered the full replacement costs. Its insurers are thought to have provided £15,000 and a public appeal launched by fan Steve Campion has so far raised over £3,300.

The council agreed to support Wisbech Town FC with installing a new stand despite two councillors having reservations.

Speaking against the plan, Cllr Dave Patrick questioned whether money should be given to commercial businesses if they have enough insurance funds to recover the damage.

Cllr Nick Meekins believed a more appropriate donation from the town council might be a few hundred pounds.

However, Cllr Steve Tierney believed the council needed to recognise the club's importance to the local community.

"Our football club is something more than just a business; it's a kind of flagship for the town," he said.