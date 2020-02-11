Advanced search

College of West Anglia stage fundraising gig for pupils' four-week expedition to Costa Rica

11 February, 2020 - 11:24
College students from the Fens staged a fundraising concert in a bid to send two pupils on a four-week camping expedition to Costa Rica to help local communities.

Three bands, made up of local children, performed at The College of West Anglia-hosted gig which aimed to help raise the £8,000 needed for the trip.

Springwood High School pupils Louis Pitcher and Isaac Mayes plan to head out on the month-long expedition to build sanitation blocks, homes and toilets in disadvantaged areas.

They are also hoping to battle against deforestation by re-planting trees, which will help to reform habitats for wildlife.

Louis said: "We raised in total £160 from the gig. Family and friends came along to support us which was awesome.

"Hopefully, we are going to be hosting a couple more fundraisers over the next couple of months. It was a really good and enjoyable night."

Both Louis and Isaac attend Play Up, a project aimed at teaching and building a youth music community in West Norfolk and allowing young musicians to meet one another, form bands, rehearse and play gigs under guidance.

The project's founder, John Kramarchuk, said: "I would like to thank CWA for offering this opportunity to our musicians, and to the Norfolk Music Hub for funding the Play Up project.

College of West Anglia students staged a fundraising concert for a four-week camping expedition to Costa Rica. Picture: Supplied/CWA College of West Anglia students staged a fundraising concert for a four-week camping expedition to Costa Rica. Picture: Supplied/CWA

"It was great experience for our youngsters to play on such a stage with in-house support. We're looking forward to future gigs and finding more musicians.

"Thanks to everyone involved with this project."

