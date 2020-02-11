College of West Anglia stage fundraising gig for pupils' four-week expedition to Costa Rica
Supplied/CWA
College students from the Fens staged a fundraising concert in a bid to send two pupils on a four-week camping expedition to Costa Rica to help local communities.
Three bands, made up of local children, performed at The College of West Anglia-hosted gig which aimed to help raise the £8,000 needed for the trip.
Springwood High School pupils Louis Pitcher and Isaac Mayes plan to head out on the month-long expedition to build sanitation blocks, homes and toilets in disadvantaged areas.
They are also hoping to battle against deforestation by re-planting trees, which will help to reform habitats for wildlife.
Louis said: "We raised in total £160 from the gig. Family and friends came along to support us which was awesome.
"Hopefully, we are going to be hosting a couple more fundraisers over the next couple of months. It was a really good and enjoyable night."
Both Louis and Isaac attend Play Up, a project aimed at teaching and building a youth music community in West Norfolk and allowing young musicians to meet one another, form bands, rehearse and play gigs under guidance.
The project's founder, John Kramarchuk, said: "I would like to thank CWA for offering this opportunity to our musicians, and to the Norfolk Music Hub for funding the Play Up project.
"It was great experience for our youngsters to play on such a stage with in-house support. We're looking forward to future gigs and finding more musicians.
"Thanks to everyone involved with this project."