Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

Discount retailer QD has confirmed all its stores are closing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisbech branch is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

Discount retailer QD, which has a branch in Wisbech, has confirmed all its stores are closing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak - however online sales will remain available

Group chief executive Nick Rubins said: “We would like to thank our amazing staff who have done an incredible job in providing our communities with the products they needed, when they needed them most.

“We have supplied hundreds of thousands of toilet rolls, food galore from pasta to strawberry jam, pet food for our four-legged friends and countless bottles of cleaning products.

“However, it has come to a point where the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is more important than anything else.

“As the Covid-19 infection rates multiply and the strain on the NHS increases, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close all of our stores, despite our classification as an essential retailer.

“We will be back serving our communities as soon as we safely can.”