Advanced search

Police slam intoxicated driver for ‘taking ventilator bed away from someone who might need it’ after drink drive crash

PUBLISHED: 11:08 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 01 April 2020

Police have slammed an intoxicated driver for “taking a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it” after they crashed their car at Brancaster Court in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police have slammed an intoxicated driver for “taking a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it” after they crashed their car at Brancaster Court in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

Police have slammed an intoxicated driver for “taking a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it” after they crashed their car in Wisbech.

Officers were called to the collision at Brancaster Court on March 31 and the driver was arrested at the scene for being unfit through drink or drugs.

“Due to the level of intoxication of the driver they were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn who placed the driver onto a ventilator due to their intoxication level (nothing to do with Covid-19),” said a police spokesman.

“This has taken a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it. Inquires are still ongoing for this incident. Please #StayAtHome Protect the NHS and #Savelives.”

When asked why the driver wasn’t put in a cell overnight on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, an officer said “we have a duty of care to anyone who is arrested.

“If that person is so unwell then they will get taken to hospital.”

Most Read

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

Discount retailer QD has confirmed all its stores are closing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisbech branch is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police left ‘little present’ from driver who fled from his Mercedes after being stopped

Police were left with a surprise after seizing this Mercedes in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

“We were having to go to the toilet behind a portacabin” - Claims about working conditions for bus drivers during coronavirus lockdown revealed

Wisbech bus station

Most Read

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

Discount retailer QD has confirmed all its stores are closing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisbech branch is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police left ‘little present’ from driver who fled from his Mercedes after being stopped

Police were left with a surprise after seizing this Mercedes in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

“We were having to go to the toilet behind a portacabin” - Claims about working conditions for bus drivers during coronavirus lockdown revealed

Wisbech bus station

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Books left out all over town for children to read and return amid coronavirus pandemic

Books have been left all over Wisbech for children to read and return amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alexandra Hancox

Police slam intoxicated driver for ‘taking ventilator bed away from someone who might need it’ after drink drive crash

Police have slammed an intoxicated driver for “taking a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it” after they crashed their car at Brancaster Court in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Food parcels delivered to Cambridgeshire’s most vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic

Councils have teamed up to deliver food parcels to the most vulnerable in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS

Councillor warns of ‘heightened risk’ of domestic abuse across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Mark Goldsack believes there could be an increased risk of domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24