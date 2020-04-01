Police slam intoxicated driver for ‘taking ventilator bed away from someone who might need it’ after drink drive crash

Police have slammed an intoxicated driver for “taking a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it” after they crashed their car in Wisbech.

Officers were called to the collision at Brancaster Court on March 31 and the driver was arrested at the scene for being unfit through drink or drugs.

“Due to the level of intoxication of the driver they were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn who placed the driver onto a ventilator due to their intoxication level (nothing to do with Covid-19),” said a police spokesman.

“This has taken a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it. Inquires are still ongoing for this incident. Please #StayAtHome Protect the NHS and #Savelives.”

When asked why the driver wasn’t put in a cell overnight on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, an officer said “we have a duty of care to anyone who is arrested.

“If that person is so unwell then they will get taken to hospital.”