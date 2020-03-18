Cinema forced shut ‘until further notice’ amid coronavirus outbreak as Government advice is to avoid public gatherings

The Light Cinema in Wisbech and Cambridge is set to close until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Fenland cinema will close its doors until further notice amid the wide-spread coronavirus outbreak as the Government puts ban on public gatherings.

The latest advice from Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to avoid contact with others, including gatherings at pubs, cinemas and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this advice, The Light Cinema, with screens in Wisbech and Cambridge, has decided to close from Thursday, March 19 “until further notice”.

A spokesman said: “Following the latest advice from the Government we have taken the hard decision to close our cinemas from March 19 until further notice.

“We’d like to thank our dedicated and passionate team and fantastic customers for their support during this challenging time.

“Our thoughts are with anyone who has been impacted by the situation. All bookings will be refunded, Infinity members will be contacted shortly.”

