Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS Archant

Wisbech got a taste of a toughening on travel today as police randomly stopped drivers in a bid to keep all movement to a minimum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

PCSOs were asked to join the police operation to stop and quiz drivers in a bid to ensure people are travelling only for essential reasons

“Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs have been out this morning in Wisbech stopping vehicles to check on their reason for travel,” said a post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

“The locations of these stops will change throughout the day.

“Please make sure you follow the government guidelines and leave your home for essential travel only”.

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Earlier police had warned drivers of what was about to happen.

One police sergeant officer wrote: “I would like to say a big thank you to the people of Wisbech this morning.

“It is clear so many are following the guidelines set out. “Officers are out and about and will be out for the whole day.

“Please do expect to be asked about your journey! We aren’t doing this to be a ‘jobsworth’ as I was kindly told this morning but for everybody’s safety.

“A special thank you to the businesses of Wisbech who have all put measures in place to help. It really does make a difference.”