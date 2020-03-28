Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

PUBLISHED: 12:39 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 28 March 2020

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Archant

Wisbech got a taste of a toughening on travel today as police randomly stopped drivers in a bid to keep all movement to a minimum.

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

PCSOs were asked to join the police operation to stop and quiz drivers in a bid to ensure people are travelling only for essential reasons

“Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs have been out this morning in Wisbech stopping vehicles to check on their reason for travel,” said a post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

“The locations of these stops will change throughout the day.

“Please make sure you follow the government guidelines and leave your home for essential travel only”.

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Earlier police had warned drivers of what was about to happen.

One police sergeant officer wrote: “I would like to say a big thank you to the people of Wisbech this morning.

“It is clear so many are following the guidelines set out. “Officers are out and about and will be out for the whole day.

“Please do expect to be asked about your journey! We aren’t doing this to be a ‘jobsworth’ as I was kindly told this morning but for everybody’s safety.

“A special thank you to the businesses of Wisbech who have all put measures in place to help. It really does make a difference.”

Most Read

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

Groups of people are still meeting despite ‘Stay At Home’ message from Government and nationwide text

Police across Fenland are still dispersing groups of people despite the stay at home message from the Government. Picture: Cambs Cops

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Teenagers taken home by police officers are being found ‘acting suspicious’ despite UK lockdown

The group of teens were taken home by police officers who found them acting in a suspicious manner in King Street, Wisbech. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

Groups of people are still meeting despite ‘Stay At Home’ message from Government and nationwide text

Police across Fenland are still dispersing groups of people despite the stay at home message from the Government. Picture: Cambs Cops

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Teenagers taken home by police officers are being found ‘acting suspicious’ despite UK lockdown

The group of teens were taken home by police officers who found them acting in a suspicious manner in King Street, Wisbech. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Former Wisbech mayor’s advice: ‘the easiest way to convince a child he/she needs to stay indoors is for the police to taser them

Wisbech mayor making.. Jonathan farmer. 05/2008

Fenland residents tuck into popular delivery service amid coronavirus pandemic

Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington has been offering a food delivery service since closing its doors. Picture: FACEBOOK/PARKFIELD SC

Former councillor’s moving tribute to his wife, also a former councillor, who died earlier this month- she was he says ‘my world’

Former Wisbech councillor Alan Lay has spoken movingly of his wife Brenda, also a former town councillor, who died earlier this month,

Parking restrictions across Cambridge to be relaxed due to coronavirus pandemic

Parking restrictions in Cambridge will be relaxed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS
Drive 24