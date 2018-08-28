Cornerstone Practice in March to offer evening and weekend appointments

Ninety thousand extra evening and weekend GP appointments are being made available to Cambridgeshire patients – including at the Cornerstone Practice in March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

Ninety thousand extra evening and weekend GP appointments are being made available to Cambridgeshire patients – including at the Cornerstone Practice in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patients of the Elwyn Road surgery are able to make an advance appointment with their GP following a collaboration between the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and groups of local GP practices.

The extra appointments are being delivered to “make it easier for people to see a doctor or healthcare professional about routine, non-urgent medical issues”.

Dr Mark Sanderson, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) medical director, said: “Getting an appointment with your doctor or a nurse shouldn’t be stressful, time-consuming or put you off going at all.

“These extra appointment slots at evenings and weekends, over 90,000 a year, will make it easier for patients in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to look after their health by fitting in around their working and home lives.

“To book an appointment contact the local GP surgery where you are registered. The receptionist there will offer you a time and confirm the location of the GP practice you will need to attend.”

“Appointments are available in the evenings and weekends and have to be booked in advance. They may not be available at the patients’ registered GP practice or with their regular GP, but at a surgery nearby.

“If you have an urgent medical concern, call NHS 111. Fully trained advisors are available 24/7 and will help direct you to the right service.”

Residents in Ely and the surrounding villages can contact the surgery they are registered with to make an advance appointment to attend at either Nuffield Road Medical Centre, Comberton Surgery, or St Mary’s Surgery.

Patients of any practice in the West Cambs Federation area can contact their local GP surgery to make an advance appointment. They will be offered an appointment at either: Acorn Surgery in Huntingdon, Buckden Surgery in Buckden and Cromwell Place Surgery in St. Ives.

Patients can check whether their GP surgery is part of the West Cambs Federation at www.westcambsfed.nhs.uk