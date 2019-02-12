Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Copperfields, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND. Archant

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Described as ‘a small cannabis factory’, Fenland police’s response and neighbourhood officers were called to a house in Copperfields.

Twenty eight cannabis plants were seized and both the man and woman have been released under investigation.