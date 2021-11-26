Co-op has opened a new store in Town Street, Upwell following a £566,000 investment that has created 12 jobs. - Credit: Co-op

A new convenience store has opened in Upwell following a £566,000 investment that has created 12 jobs.

Co-op opened its newest food store, located in Town Street, today (November 26).

The shop will run on 100% renewable electricity and it includes self-scanning and customer parking to make shopping easier.

It also has a bakery and a coffee machine, as well as the usual foods and everyday essentials.

Students in the village who are TOTUM cardholders will benefit from 10% discount.

Lucy King, store manager, said: “We are really looking forward to serving the local community.

“We’ve worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer, conveniently.”

Co-op Upwell will have a John Lewis click and collect service from December 3 as well as the already installed Amazon lockers.

There’s also grocery click and collect services available for that ‘extra customer convenience’.

The store will be open from 7am-10pm daily.

