New £566k convenience store opens creating 12 jobs
- Credit: Co-op
A new convenience store has opened in Upwell following a £566,000 investment that has created 12 jobs.
Co-op opened its newest food store, located in Town Street, today (November 26).
The shop will run on 100% renewable electricity and it includes self-scanning and customer parking to make shopping easier.
It also has a bakery and a coffee machine, as well as the usual foods and everyday essentials.
Students in the village who are TOTUM cardholders will benefit from 10% discount.
Lucy King, store manager, said: “We are really looking forward to serving the local community.
“We’ve worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer, conveniently.”
Co-op Upwell will have a John Lewis click and collect service from December 3 as well as the already installed Amazon lockers.
There’s also grocery click and collect services available for that ‘extra customer convenience’.
The store will be open from 7am-10pm daily.