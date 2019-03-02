Advanced search

All Aboard the new learning bus in Wisbech

02 March, 2019 - 11:00
Local families enjoyed the half-term sunshine at the Wisbech Adventure Playground on Friday (22 February) as they joined local dignitaries to celebrate the opening of a new Learning Bus. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL.

Families enjoyed the half-term sunshine at the Wisbech Adventure Playground to celebrate the opening of a new learning bus.

The learning bus will be used for family events and learning and will be free for use by partner organisations in the local community who provide support to children and families in the Waterlees area of Wisbech.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the children and young people’s committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome the learning bus, which will be a superb addition to the playground and provides additional space for events and activities for young people, adults and families.

“We are very proud of all that we can offer the children and families of Waterlees and it was great to hear from the local organisations and young helpers who shared their experiences of how important the adventure playground is to them.”

Cllr Bywater supported by the Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Peter Human, opened the Learning Bus donated by the former Cambridge New Street Ragged School Trust on February 22.

Through adventure and play, the Playwork Team at the playground work to make a positive difference to the lives of local children and young people.

For more information, including the programme of events, visit www.wisbechadventureplay.net/thespinney/

