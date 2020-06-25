Advanced search

‘He’s helped me get my life back and made me feel I am genuinely a person’ - how BackPacks turned Alice’s life around

PUBLISHED: 16:57 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 25 June 2020

hroughout her 10-year relationship, Alice was often abused, and left feeling petrified in the Wisbech home she also shared with her son, now aged nine. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

hroughout her 10-year relationship, Alice was often abused, and left feeling petrified in the Wisbech home she also shared with her son, now aged nine. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

A mother who was regularly threatened and held at knifepoint by her abusive ex-partner said without the support of 50 Backpacks Vision, she would not have been able to turn her life around.

Throughout her 10-year relationship, Alice was often abused, and left feeling petrified in the Wisbech home she also shared with her son, now aged nine.

“It was happening on a daily basis, he did some nasty things,” she said. “Outside the hostel, he came there when I moved to that address and held me at knifepoint, threatening to stab me.

“I was petrified and scared to do anything, like going out to the shops. I just ended up staying in all the time and anxious. I felt worthless.”

After leaving her ex-partner, Alice became homeless and so she turned to Simon Crowson, who she knew from her time at The Ferry Project and offered her a weekly shift at the charity’s food outlet, the Grub Hub.

You may also want to watch:

“I was privately renting a property at the time, which was unsuitable to live in and he helped me get onto various links and offered courses on anxiety, which he holds every week,” Alice said. “He supported me while the incident was happening, like when my ex-partner went on remand and I was waiting for the trial to happen.

“Simon put me on courses he did at the Grub Hub, about self-esteem and anxiety which helped an awful lot. He would have chats about safeguarding and he helped brilliantly to get my self-esteem back up.”

Since leaving her ex-partner around seven years ago, Alice is now a full-time mum living in Cambridge with her new partner and has two children.

She believes that her hometown needs something like 50 Backpacks, and without receiving that support, she would not feel as confident as she does now.

“Wisbech needs him; he wants to help everybody and when he says he’ll try and do something for them, he will. He doesn’t give up until the problems are resolved,” she said.

“He’s helped me get my life back and made me feel I am genuinely a person. “If it wasn’t for 50 Backpacks, I’d still be having issues and I don’t think I’d be as strong like I am today.”

As 50 Backpacks chair Simon said: “It’s easy to sit at a desk and tick boxes, but I believe the evidence of help comes from the people themselves.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Evicted, his belongings taken, sleeping behind a hedge for three months - but finally a safe place to stay and live

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd who has explained to his councillors that complaints have been received about more than 200 businesses allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Evicted, his belongings taken, sleeping behind a hedge for three months - but finally a safe place to stay and live

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd who has explained to his councillors that complaints have been received about more than 200 businesses allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘He’s helped me get my life back and made me feel I am genuinely a person’ - how BackPacks turned Alice’s life around

hroughout her 10-year relationship, Alice was often abused, and left feeling petrified in the Wisbech home she also shared with her son, now aged nine. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

‘New rural network could be the hero for net zero,’ says council leader Steve Count

Cllr Steve Count is the leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and chair of the Countryside Climate Network. Picture: Archant

‘Great news’ for Wicksteed Park after fundraiser to save theme park tops £120k

An online fundraiser to save Britain’s oldest theme park Wicksteed Park has topped the £120,000 mark. Picture: Wicksteed Park

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Being given the keys to my own flat ‘helped sort my life out’ says Derek, living in his own home for the first time

Derek, who knew Simon from his time at The Ferry Project, moved into his one-bedroom flat last week, with the help of 50 Backpacks and Dereks landlord. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse