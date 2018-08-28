Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 09 January 2019

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland Council is taking to Twitter to test public opinion on its future plans.

The council says it will use social media polls on both Twitter and Facebook to gauge reaction to its newly published draft business plan.

Each year the council publish their business plan which includes everything they plan to do in the region in the New Year.

For the first time ever, members of the public are able to vote on the business plan using social media polls on Facebook and Twitter.

The council says it aims “to improve the quality of life for people living in Fenland” from 2019 to 2020.

They revealed that despite being in the 10th year of public sector austerity they have made savings of £9.5 million.

Proposals up for debate include an injection of cash into the market towns of Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech who will each receive £50,000 to make “Fenland an even better place to live”.

Following nine successful bids, the council has received more than £1.1 million for projects to promote cohesion and reduce the impact of migration.

Council leader Chris Seaton and chief executive Paul Medd, said: “It’s not just about making efficiencies though.

“We are an ambitious forward-thinking council and continue to lobby for investment to help tackle important issues.

“Now in its second year, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority have committed millions of pounds towards projects in Fenland.”

The report revealed that 23 per cent of the population in Fenland are aged 65 or over; which is above average compared to the UK as a whole.

It also revealed that Fenland is the 80th most deprived area in the country, with some wards in Wisbech within the top 10 per cent.

The council say that despite the challenges of austerity, all 382 employees are “proud to deliver a variety of high-quality core services for local people”.

On average, the council empty three million bins, clean 210 million square miles of town centres and open spaces, determine 1,300 planning applications and enable 75,400 people to vote in elections.

This year, the council will continue to focus on past successes included delivering four Golden Age fairs across the district.

They plan to deliver the ‘Four Seasons’ event programme in partnership with the market towns and increase the use of local open spaces.

They will base the success on various ‘performance indicators’, including public feedback and the number of satisfied attendees.

The consultation runs until February 1 and the outcomes will be considered by cabinet on February 21. Go to Fenland Council website for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think

Mindfulness and meditation workshops launched after Fenland is named most unhappy place in the country

Left to right: Mayoress Janet Tanfield, Rachel Vanhinsbergh, Hayley Snow and Mayor Cllr Peter Human at the first mindfulness and meditation workshop at Wisbech Library on Saturday, January 5. Picture: HAPPYINTHEMOMENT.COM

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists