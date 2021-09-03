Published: 11:08 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM September 3, 2021

Arthur Smith, Sol Bernstein and Mary Bourke are at The Secret Garden, Wisbech, PE13 4TR tonight (September 3).

Alternative comedian Arthur Smith created a maelstrom when he tweeted last night ‘what is great/bad about Wisbech? Gigging there tomorrow’

Little did he realise – or maybe he did – the responses ahead of his gig at the Secret Garden Touring Park in the town.

Make of the responses what you will – and feel free to send us your own.

Charlie Thompson told him “according to crime stats, it’s the most dangerous medium sized town in Cambridgeshire to live…..”

David Rearlamp noted ‘The Crescent is quite pretty. They opened a concrete bridge one year before the Empire Theatre.

“Lincolnshire was strongly represented by the Wisbech for Europe group marching on Parliament in 2017, so there are at least two sensible inhabitants.”

Jethro the milkman felt five words were sufficient: “You can drive through it...”

Reg Crawford was keen to get Arthur interested in a fabrications company pointing out “they’re known throughout the land for the excellence of their welding”

Optimistically he added: “I bet they’ve got some great stories to tell.”

Neil Everest told Arthur that Wisbech “is where all the fake news originates” but Danny Watson recollected real news.

“Anton Rodgers from the dreadful sitcoms May to December and Fresh/French Fields was born there,” he randomly tweeted.

Deryck Gilham provided historical confirmation of the town.

“Wisbech. The Thomas Clarkson memorial. He did more than anyone to put an end to slavery. That enough for you mate?” and so say many of us.

Martin Wright added “One the founders of the National Trust was born in Wisbech (Octavia Hill)” before his afterthought of “not much else going for it.”

Miki Clem Fandango afforded us a delve into myth lore: “It's named after a soothsayer called Rebecca, an enlightened woman, born in the fenland in medieval times - Wise Becca, became Wisbech.

“She foretold the coming of the ‘Great Stench’ and sold remedies for pox and flatulence.”

Ruefully she added: “ There's little of interest in Wisbech, hence this lie.”

Sir Peter Moss was keen to enlighten Arthur on traffic.

“There's a roundabout which has some upturned boats on it named after characters from Watership Down,” he tweeted.

“ The locals are very proud of it. There's also a kebab shop that sold ‘Michael Jackson sauce’ and it's where that copper got done for fraudulently trying to get cheap donuts.”

Ouch

