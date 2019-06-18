Advanced search

Colour run magic as Emneth pupils organise first charity extravaganza

18 June, 2019 - 16:09
Colour run magic as Emneth Academy pupils organise first charity extravaganza. Picture: LYNSEY SKATE

Archant

It was a multi-coloured haze of magic as more than 220 children at a Fenland school joined forces with parents and teachers for their first ever charity colour run.

Emneth Academy, part of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, held the event on the school playing field last Friday (June 14) at 2pm.

It was designed, organised and set up by Lynsey Skate and the year six class.

Everyone was challenged to complete at least five laps of the obstacle course, in aid of the NSPCC.

The children were presented with specially designed colour run medals when they finished.

Even the weather didn't dampen spirits, as the event marked the end of the school's annual sports week.

It was started by an entire school countdown and a three cannon colour display as squeals of laughter and giggles could be heard by everyone.

Lynsey Skate, PE coordinator, said: "The Emneth Academy Colour Run is a great addition to our school sports curriculum.

"We have all been looking forward to this event and have been preparing during our athletic based PE lessons.

"The colour run wouldn't have been the success it was, if it wasn't for our talented, hardworking, enthusiastic year 6 pupils.

"We have collected over £750 so far and the contributions are still coming in.

"It was a real team effort and a great way for parents, pupils, families and staff to work together to raise money for such an important charity."

