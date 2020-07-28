Advanced search

Video

Colonel Mark Knight retires from Cambridgeshire’s army cadets after 45 years

PUBLISHED: 10:24 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 28 July 2020

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (L), of Wisbech, to retire from Cambridgeshire’s Army cadets after 45 years’ service. Pictures: Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD / Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (L), of Wisbech, to retire from Cambridgeshire’s Army cadets after 45 years’ service. Pictures: Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD / Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD / Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

A key and long-serving figure of Cambridgeshire’s army cadets has announced his retirement after 45 years’ service.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Back Right) pictured at the 876 Service, which was part of a project to mark the centenary of World War One and remember the 876 Cambridgeshire men who lost their lives during the conflict. Pictures: Heather Bradbury ImagingColonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Back Right) pictured at the 876 Service, which was part of a project to mark the centenary of World War One and remember the 876 Cambridgeshire men who lost their lives during the conflict. Pictures: Heather Bradbury Imaging

Colonel Mark Knight joined the Tydd St Giles detachment in 1968 when he was 13 and served various roles with the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force throughout his adult life.

Under his leadership, young cadets and adults have had once-in-a-lifetime experiences and developed life skills outside formal education and work.

He also held various appointments including detachment commander, company HQ appointments, including OC No1 (Hereward) Company.

In 2007, he was made a Member of the British Empire for his commitment and dedication to the county’s cadets. Last year, he was appointed deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD, of Wisbech, receives his MBE in 2007. Pictures: BCA FilmColonel Mark Knight MBE LD, of Wisbech, receives his MBE in 2007. Pictures: BCA Film

He has held the position of commandant of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force since 2016.

Col Knight said in his farewell message: “For the last four years I have had the privilege of leading the 880 cadet and adult leaders of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force for which I honestly believe is the country’s best youth organisation.

“It provides challenge, adventure, builds confidence, friendships, develops life skills which will help both cadets and cadet force adult volunteers in life. All of which are useful to those joining Her Majesty’s uniformed services or those taking up a civilian career.”

He explained external qualifications can be gained through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and the education charity CVQO.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Right) joins cadets participating in the Royal British Legion parade. Pictures: Heather Bradbury ImagingColonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Right) joins cadets participating in the Royal British Legion parade. Pictures: Heather Bradbury Imaging

“Overall it helps makes people better citizens and community spirited,” he added.

As he reflected on his long career, Col Knight included the commemorations around the centenary of the First World War.

He also mentioned the community work carried out by Army cadets to support the Royal British Legion’s parade and collecting for the Poppy Appeal.

The county’s expanding cadet force, the annual training camps, the friendships and the continued commitment displayed throughout the pandemic were also among his highlights.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD shared some of his highlights as he retires from Cambridgeshire�s Army cadets after 45 years� service. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet ForceColonel Mark Knight MBE LD shared some of his highlights as he retires from Cambridgeshire�s Army cadets after 45 years� service. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Col Knight, who still lives in the Fens, will be succeeded by the new commandant, Colonel Adam Frasier-Hitchen from Saturday (August 1).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Auditors expect Cambridgeshire County Council to weather the storm despite buying a cinema, shops, restaurants, student flats and a business park ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic

Cromwell Road Leisure Park on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store, that was not included in the sale to Cambridgeshire County Council. They bought The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Auditors expect Cambridgeshire County Council to weather the storm despite buying a cinema, shops, restaurants, student flats and a business park ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic

Cromwell Road Leisure Park on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store, that was not included in the sale to Cambridgeshire County Council. They bought The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Colonel Mark Knight retires from Cambridgeshire’s army cadets after 45 years

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (L), of Wisbech, to retire from Cambridgeshire’s Army cadets after 45 years’ service. Pictures: Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD / Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

‘I’m normally in a smaller van...’ Another driver strikes the country’s most hit bridge in Ely

The lorry stuck the country's most hit bridge in Station Road, Ely on Tuesday 28 July. Pictures: East Cambs Poilice on Facebook

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View