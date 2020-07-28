Video

Colonel Mark Knight retires from Cambridgeshire’s army cadets after 45 years

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (L), of Wisbech, to retire from Cambridgeshire’s Army cadets after 45 years’ service. Pictures: Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD / Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD / Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

A key and long-serving figure of Cambridgeshire’s army cadets has announced his retirement after 45 years’ service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Back Right) pictured at the 876 Service, which was part of a project to mark the centenary of World War One and remember the 876 Cambridgeshire men who lost their lives during the conflict. Pictures: Heather Bradbury Imaging Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Back Right) pictured at the 876 Service, which was part of a project to mark the centenary of World War One and remember the 876 Cambridgeshire men who lost their lives during the conflict. Pictures: Heather Bradbury Imaging

Colonel Mark Knight joined the Tydd St Giles detachment in 1968 when he was 13 and served various roles with the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force throughout his adult life.

Under his leadership, young cadets and adults have had once-in-a-lifetime experiences and developed life skills outside formal education and work.

He also held various appointments including detachment commander, company HQ appointments, including OC No1 (Hereward) Company.

In 2007, he was made a Member of the British Empire for his commitment and dedication to the county’s cadets. Last year, he was appointed deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD, of Wisbech, receives his MBE in 2007. Pictures: BCA Film Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD, of Wisbech, receives his MBE in 2007. Pictures: BCA Film

He has held the position of commandant of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force since 2016.

Col Knight said in his farewell message: “For the last four years I have had the privilege of leading the 880 cadet and adult leaders of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force for which I honestly believe is the country’s best youth organisation.

“It provides challenge, adventure, builds confidence, friendships, develops life skills which will help both cadets and cadet force adult volunteers in life. All of which are useful to those joining Her Majesty’s uniformed services or those taking up a civilian career.”

He explained external qualifications can be gained through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and the education charity CVQO.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Right) joins cadets participating in the Royal British Legion parade. Pictures: Heather Bradbury Imaging Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD (Right) joins cadets participating in the Royal British Legion parade. Pictures: Heather Bradbury Imaging

“Overall it helps makes people better citizens and community spirited,” he added.

As he reflected on his long career, Col Knight included the commemorations around the centenary of the First World War.

He also mentioned the community work carried out by Army cadets to support the Royal British Legion’s parade and collecting for the Poppy Appeal.

The county’s expanding cadet force, the annual training camps, the friendships and the continued commitment displayed throughout the pandemic were also among his highlights.

Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD shared some of his highlights as he retires from Cambridgeshire�s Army cadets after 45 years� service. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force Colonel Mark Knight MBE LD shared some of his highlights as he retires from Cambridgeshire�s Army cadets after 45 years� service. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Col Knight, who still lives in the Fens, will be succeeded by the new commandant, Colonel Adam Frasier-Hitchen from Saturday (August 1).