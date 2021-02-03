Apprentice electrician, engineer and teaching assistant commended
- Credit: CWA
Apprentice electricians, teaching assistants and engineers who study at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus were awarded prizes for outstanding achievements.
Harry Jackson, who works for Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris and was also a finalist at last year’s WorkSkills UK competition, was named CWA's apprentice of the year.
Amber Maryon, who works at Marshland High School in Wisbech, was named teaching assistant apprentice of the year.
Joe Moore, who studies at CWA’s Wisbech campus alongside working for Anglian Water, was named Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year.
Brandon Campbell - who lives in Doddington and works for Reader Electrical Engineering Ltd in Wisbech - was named electrotechnical apprentice of the year alongside Toni Howlett.
You may also want to watch:
They both received the Kevin Clarke Award in memory of a former CWA electrical apprentice who was killed in a car accident in 1984.
His parents, John and Janet, recognise two electrical apprentices each year in his honour.
Most Read
- 1 Paedophile caught by police in online sting
- 2 More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend
- 3 Driver, 20, killed ‘much-loved’ cyclist after failing to see him at junction
- 4 Sex offender moved to Cambridgeshire from Suffolk to re-offend
- 5 Empty Wisbech supermarket now Covid-19 vaccination centre
- 6 'We listen, we act' - Police seize 37 cannabis plants in raid
- 7 Captain Tom Moore - fondly remembered for saving a factory and 60 jobs
- 8 Club over halfway towards £740,000 target for new pavilion and pitch
- 9 Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100
- 10 Plea to tidy up 'slum by the river'
The two winners of this year’s awards each received a £75 tool voucher, donated by Edmundson Electrical Wholesalers.
Harry said: “Since I was younger, I’ve always wanted to do an apprenticeship.
"I would say to anyone who wants to study an apprenticeship to go for it as you gain the experience you need while learning on the job and earning a wage.”
Amber said: "The skills that I’ve learnt on my apprenticeship have been amazing. It’s really helped me and helped me to decide what I want to do with my life.”
The awards coincided with National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2021, which runs from February 8 to 14.
The full list of award winners is below:
Joe Moore
Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year
Ella Regan-Dennis
Business administration apprentice of the year
Brad Lawes
Brickwork apprentice of the year
Millie Daniels
Carpentry apprentice of the year
Katie Irvine
Childcare apprentice of the year
Anastasija Bistrova
Customer service apprentice of the year
Toni Howlett
Electrotechnical apprentice of the year
Harry Jackson
Engineering apprentice of the year
Megan Cooper
Hairdressing apprentice of the year
Hannah Sandle
Health and social care apprentice of the year
Kieran Carter
Horticulture apprentice of the year
Riley Rix
Hospitality apprentice of the year
Vanessa Wallis
Laboratory technician apprentice of the year
Sophie Golsby
Management apprentice of the year
Jarred Miller
Plumbing apprentice of the year
Lacy Slingsby
Sport apprentice of the year
Amber Maryon
Teaching assistant apprentice of the year
Robert Smith
Team leader apprentice of the year
Emma Pickering
Veterinary nursing apprentice of the year
Brandon Campbell
Kevin Clarke Award