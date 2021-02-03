Published: 4:12 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM February 3, 2021

Harry Jackson, who works for Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris, was crowned College of West Anglia's apprentice of the year. - Credit: CWA

Apprentice electricians, teaching assistants and engineers who study at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus were awarded prizes for outstanding achievements.

Harry Jackson, who works for Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris and was also a finalist at last year’s WorkSkills UK competition, was named CWA's apprentice of the year.

Amber Maryon, who works at Marshland High School in Wisbech, was named CWA's teaching assistant apprentice of the year. - Credit: CWA

Amber Maryon, who works at Marshland High School in Wisbech, was named teaching assistant apprentice of the year.

Joe Moore, who studies at CWA’s Wisbech campus alongside working for Anglian Water, was named Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year. - Credit: CWA

Joe Moore, who studies at CWA’s Wisbech campus alongside working for Anglian Water, was named Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year.

Brandon Campbell - who works for Reader Electrical Engineering Ltd in Wisbech - was named electrotechnical apprentice of the year. - Credit: CWA

Brandon Campbell - who lives in Doddington and works for Reader Electrical Engineering Ltd in Wisbech - was named electrotechnical apprentice of the year alongside Toni Howlett.

They both received the Kevin Clarke Award in memory of a former CWA electrical apprentice who was killed in a car accident in 1984.

His parents, John and Janet, recognise two electrical apprentices each year in his honour.

The two winners of this year’s awards each received a £75 tool voucher, donated by Edmundson Electrical Wholesalers.

Harry said: “Since I was younger, I’ve always wanted to do an apprenticeship.

"I would say to anyone who wants to study an apprenticeship to go for it as you gain the experience you need while learning on the job and earning a wage.”

Amber said: "The skills that I’ve learnt on my apprenticeship have been amazing. It’s really helped me and helped me to decide what I want to do with my life.”

The awards coincided with National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2021, which runs from February 8 to 14.

Katie Irvine, who studies at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus, was named childcare apprentice of the year. - Credit: CWA

The full list of award winners is below:

Joe Moore

Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year

Ella Regan-Dennis

Business administration apprentice of the year

Brad Lawes

Brickwork apprentice of the year

Millie Daniels

Carpentry apprentice of the year

Katie Irvine

Childcare apprentice of the year

Anastasija Bistrova

Customer service apprentice of the year

Toni Howlett

Electrotechnical apprentice of the year

Harry Jackson

Engineering apprentice of the year

Megan Cooper

Hairdressing apprentice of the year

Hannah Sandle

Health and social care apprentice of the year

Kieran Carter

Horticulture apprentice of the year

Riley Rix

Hospitality apprentice of the year

Vanessa Wallis

Laboratory technician apprentice of the year

Sophie Golsby

Management apprentice of the year

Jarred Miller

Plumbing apprentice of the year

Lacy Slingsby

Sport apprentice of the year

Amber Maryon

Teaching assistant apprentice of the year

Robert Smith

Team leader apprentice of the year

Emma Pickering

Veterinary nursing apprentice of the year

Brandon Campbell

Kevin Clarke Award

