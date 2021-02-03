News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Apprentice electrician, engineer and teaching assistant commended

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:12 PM February 3, 2021    Updated: 4:17 PM February 3, 2021
Harry Jackson, who works for Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris, was crowned College of West Anglia's apprentice of the year.

Apprentice electricians, teaching assistants and engineers who study at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus were awarded prizes for outstanding achievements.

Harry Jackson, who works for Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris and was also a finalist at last year’s WorkSkills UK competition, was named CWA's apprentice of the year.

Amber Maryon, who works at Marshland High School in Wisbech, was named CWA's teaching assistant apprentice of the year.

Amber Maryon, who works at Marshland High School in Wisbech, was named teaching assistant apprentice of the year.

Joe Moore, who studies at CWA’s Wisbech campus alongside working for Anglian Water, was named Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year. 

Brandon Campbell was named electrotechnical apprentice of the year.

Brandon Campbell - who lives in Doddington and works for Reader Electrical Engineering Ltd in Wisbech - was named electrotechnical apprentice of the year alongside Toni Howlett.

They both received the Kevin Clarke Award in memory of a former CWA electrical apprentice who was killed in a car accident in 1984.

His parents, John and Janet, recognise two electrical apprentices each year in his honour.

The two winners of this year’s awards each received a £75 tool voucher, donated by Edmundson Electrical Wholesalers.

Harry said: “Since I was younger, I’ve always wanted to do an apprenticeship.

"I would say to anyone who wants to study an apprenticeship to go for it as you gain the experience you need while learning on the job and earning a wage.”

Amber said: "The skills that I’ve learnt on my apprenticeship have been amazing. It’s really helped me and helped me to decide what I want to do with my life.”

The awards coincided with National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2021, which runs from February 8 to 14. 

Katie Irvine, who studies at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus, was named childcare apprentice of the year

The full list of award winners is below:

Joe Moore
Anglian Water Alliances apprentice of the year

Ella Regan-Dennis
Business administration apprentice of the year

Brad Lawes
Brickwork apprentice of the year

Millie Daniels
Carpentry apprentice of the year

Katie Irvine
Childcare apprentice of the year

Anastasija Bistrova
Customer service apprentice of the year

Toni Howlett
Electrotechnical apprentice of the year

Harry Jackson
Engineering apprentice of the year

Megan Cooper
Hairdressing apprentice of the year

Hannah Sandle
Health and social care apprentice of the year

Kieran Carter
Horticulture apprentice of the year

Riley Rix
Hospitality apprentice of the year

Vanessa Wallis
Laboratory technician apprentice of the year

Sophie Golsby
Management apprentice of the year

Jarred Miller
Plumbing apprentice of the year

Lacy Slingsby
Sport apprentice of the year

Amber Maryon
Teaching assistant apprentice of the year

Robert Smith
Team leader apprentice of the year

Emma Pickering
Veterinary nursing apprentice of the year

Brandon Campbell
Kevin Clarke Award
 

