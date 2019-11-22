Advanced search

Wisbech air and defence students take flight at matriculation ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:44 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 22 November 2019

College of West Anglia air and defence students take flight at matriculation ceremony. Picture: GRACE JONES/CWA

College of West Anglia air and defence students take flight at matriculation ceremony. Picture: GRACE JONES/CWA

More than 100 air and defence students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) and partner colleges took part in a matriculation ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral.



CWA students from Wisbech including Thomas Hughes, Joseph Morley and Jason Partridge were joined by others from Lincoln College and New College Stamford.

The students were matriculated by air vice-marshal Warren James alongside employer representatives, local dignitaries and college staff.

CWA launched the A&DC programme in September 2018 in partnership with the Royal Air Force and defence industry businesses to help young people join the Royal Air Force.

The course is designed to create career paths in the RAF, aerospace and catering industries for young people by providing qualifications, fitness levels and technical skills.

Participating students get invited to interview with the RAF once they have completed the course.

Jo Evans, learning and skills lead for the A&DC, said: "I was very proud of the students and will be working with them to help them achieve their goal of joining the Royal Air Force in the future."

