A-Level Results Day 2019: 97 per cent pass rate for students at College of West Anglia in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:37 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 15 August 2019

More than two thirds of A-Level students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech have achieved A*-C grades. Picture: Supplied / CWA

More than two thirds of A-Level students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech have achieved A*-C grades.

This year, 76.8 per cent of a-level students achieved grades A*-C, while the college has an overall pass rate of 97.9 per cent for the second year running.

CWA student, 18-year-old Tabitha Kaye, achieved outstanding results, gaining three As and one A* in history, English language and literature, media studies and business.

Another CWA student, Ferne McGregor, achieved two As and a B in mathematics, art and physics.

David Pomfret, College of West Anglia principal, said: "I am delighted with the outstanding A-level results we have achieved this year.

"For the second year running, we have achieved a pass rate of over 97 per cent, which is testament to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff.

"In addition, the number of students achieving top grades has been outstanding, with over 76 per cent achieving A*-C.

"We couldn't be prouder of all they have achieved during their time with us and we wish them every success in their future endeavours."

