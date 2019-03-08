A-Level Results Day 2019: 97 per cent pass rate for students at College of West Anglia in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 10:37 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 15 August 2019
Supplied / CWA
More than two thirds of A-Level students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech have achieved A*-C grades.
This year, 76.8 per cent of a-level students achieved grades A*-C, while the college has an overall pass rate of 97.9 per cent for the second year running.
CWA student, 18-year-old Tabitha Kaye, achieved outstanding results, gaining three As and one A* in history, English language and literature, media studies and business.
Another CWA student, Ferne McGregor, achieved two As and a B in mathematics, art and physics.
David Pomfret, College of West Anglia principal, said: "I am delighted with the outstanding A-level results we have achieved this year.
"For the second year running, we have achieved a pass rate of over 97 per cent, which is testament to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff.
"In addition, the number of students achieving top grades has been outstanding, with over 76 per cent achieving A*-C.
"We couldn't be prouder of all they have achieved during their time with us and we wish them every success in their future endeavours."