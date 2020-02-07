Students from College of West Anglia in Wisbech learn more about motor dealership during visits

Students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech gained an insight into how a motor vehicle dealership works recently.

Level One motor vehicle students visited JS Holmes in Wisbech St Mary over two mornings to understand motor dealership operations, learning about the developing technology of electric vehicles and the importance of employability skills.

The college has received a Nissan LEAF electric vehicle with help from Martin Holmes, dealer principal at JS Holmes, for students to use as a learning resource.

Jake Jarvis, level one motor vehicle student, said: "I was really interested in hearing about how the electric vehicles are becoming much more common."

Guy Bridge, CWA work placement and careers co-ordinator, said: "JS Holmes have been extremely supportive to our students over a number of years.

"For our students studying towards careers in both motor vehicle servicing and vehicle accident repairs, we look forward to this fantastic relationship continuing into the future."

