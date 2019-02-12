Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students learn how to spot the signs of modern day slavery

PUBLISHED: 15:52 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 February 2019

College of West Anglia students learn how to spot modern day slavery. Chief Inspector Steve Kerridge who joins students for day-long event. Picture: COWA

College of West Anglia students learn how to spot modern day slavery. Chief Inspector Steve Kerridge who joins students for day-long event. Picture: COWA

Archant

Students learned how to spot the signs of modern day slavery in a workshop held with Cambridgeshire Police.

Uniformed services students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus visited Huntingdon Police headquarters for a range of presentations.

John Yare, uniformed services lecturer, said: “The 11 students that attended were a credit to the department and CWA.

“They were the first to answer questions and participated throughout. Considering the competition from other colleges I was impressed to see them perform to a high standard.”

Police used the event to launch the SAFE competition, challenging students from colleges across the area to produce a poster, a video or narrative around the modern slavery theme.

The students’ work will be judged by Cambridgeshire Police and the winning team will go forward to a county competition at Huntingdon Police HQ in June.

Ally Wicking, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “The aim of the SAFE Award is about taking a current policing topic such as modern slavery and working with students in higher education to promote understanding of the type of crime, how it’s recognised and how the police deal with it.

“It is a good opportunity for students to work with the police and for us to forge better working relationships with young people.

“We hope students embrace the opportunity to participate in the competition. It is a great chance for them to be creative, relay a message and have the possibility to see their work used as official advertising material.”

Police plan to use the winning entry in a county wide promotion to raise awareness of modern day slavery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

LETTER: ‘Money is tight, and that Fenland District council have to make savings, but there is a small army of volunteers in Wisbech’

The 30 metre mature beech that was felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Picture: FDC

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Kimbolton Fireworks who created display for London 2012 Olympics ceases trading and hands over to insolvency specialist

Callers to Kimbolton Fireworks are being met with a response that they have ceased trading. Among the company's highights was the displays for the 2012 London Olympics. Picture; KIMBOLTON FIREWORKS

RUGBY: Wisbech 1st beat Woodbridge 33-0 at Harecroft Road

Wisbech 1st XV beat Woodbridge RFC 33-0 at Harecroft Road. Picture: WISBECH RUFC

‘I owe my life to her’: Ten-year-old from Wisbech receives award after saving her mum’s life when she had a stroke while driving

Ten year old Ella Wharf from Wisbech, has received a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award for calling for help after her Mum had a stroke while driving. Picture: STROKE ASSOCIATION.

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists