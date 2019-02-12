Students learn how to spot the signs of modern day slavery

Students learned how to spot the signs of modern day slavery in a workshop held with Cambridgeshire Police.

Uniformed services students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus visited Huntingdon Police headquarters for a range of presentations.

John Yare, uniformed services lecturer, said: “The 11 students that attended were a credit to the department and CWA.

“They were the first to answer questions and participated throughout. Considering the competition from other colleges I was impressed to see them perform to a high standard.”

Police used the event to launch the SAFE competition, challenging students from colleges across the area to produce a poster, a video or narrative around the modern slavery theme.

The students’ work will be judged by Cambridgeshire Police and the winning team will go forward to a county competition at Huntingdon Police HQ in June.

Ally Wicking, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “The aim of the SAFE Award is about taking a current policing topic such as modern slavery and working with students in higher education to promote understanding of the type of crime, how it’s recognised and how the police deal with it.

“It is a good opportunity for students to work with the police and for us to forge better working relationships with young people.

“We hope students embrace the opportunity to participate in the competition. It is a great chance for them to be creative, relay a message and have the possibility to see their work used as official advertising material.”

Police plan to use the winning entry in a county wide promotion to raise awareness of modern day slavery.