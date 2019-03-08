Advanced search

College of West Anglia students lend a helping hand to Wisbech care home

PUBLISHED: 15:28 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 01 August 2019

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech have been lending their hand to a nearby care home as part of a building project opportunity.

Paulius Jonaitis, Brandon Bryan and Michael Gritsenko were invited to the Hickathrift House Care Home by the home's head of maintenance, Jamie Hall, to help remove and replace a damaged flowerbed.

Along with their tutors, students removed the old structure and rebuilt the flowerbed using new bricks for the residents, staff and visitors to enjoy.

Ceri Mills, general manager at Hickathrift House, said: "We are so happy that after discussions with Jamie, the students from the College of West Anglia came to the home to rebuild an old brickwork flowerbed at the front of the home.

"It looks so much brighter and more welcoming for visitors and the people that live at the home.

"Well done and thank you Paulius, Brandon and Michael."

Guy Bridge, work placement and careers co-ordinator, added: "The students worked well as a team and really enjoyed the opportunity to exercise their bricklaying skills on a worthy community project.

"Staff and students look forward to future opportunities to work on projects that will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Hickathrift House and the College of West Anglia."



