High flying students enjoy a tour of RAF Coningsby

Uniformed Services students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus visited RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, for an inspiring tour and demonstrations. Picture: COWA Archant

The sky’s the limit for students, who sat in the cockpit of a fighter jet, during a tour of RAF Coningsby.

Uniformed Services students from the Wisbech campus at the College of West Anglia (CWA) visited the Lincolnshire base for an inspiring tour and demonstrations.

Eighteen students were treated to a tour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring flying Spitfires and a Hurricane.

They also had an opportunity to sit at the controls of a modern-day fighter jet and watch a Typhoon jet in action, performing a series of tight manoeuvres over the Airfield.

Adrian Kent, uniformed services lecturer, said he was ‘incredibly pleased’ with the success of the trip and grateful to the welcoming staff at RAF Coningsby.

“It’s been an outstanding day,” Mr Kent said. “I would like to say a special thanks to Corporal Toni Arnold for arranging this visit.

“She is the sister of one of our former students, so it’s great to be able keep in contact with alumni who can help create memorable opportunities like this.”

Students also got the opportunity to see the only airworthy Avro Lancaster WW2 bomber in the UK up close, with the aircraft still performing all RAF ceremonial duties, including fly pasts over her Majesty the Queen and dignitaries.