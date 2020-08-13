College of West Anglia principal ‘delighted’ with ‘strong’ A-level results

Pupils have achieved an overall pass rate of 98.7 per cent in their A-levels. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant

Students at College of West Anglia celebrated receiving a “strong” set of A-level results.

This year, an overall pass rate of 98.7 per cent was achieved, with 73 per cent of A-level grades achieved at grades A* to C.

Additionally, 50 per cent of all grades awarded were A*, A or B grades.

This will be the third year running that the CWA A-level department has exceeded both a 97 per cent pass rate and a 70 per cent A* to C rate.

David Pomfret, principal, said: “I am delighted with the strong A-level results our students have achieved again this year.

“We are thrilled that of the grades awarded to our students, 50 per cent are at grade B or above.

“I’d like to thank all our staff and students, who have worked tirelessly throughout the year in these exceptional circumstances.

“We are so proud of everything our students have achieved during their time with us and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

The statistical standardisation process introduced in place of exams has disadvantaged a small number of students.

The college will fully support those students affected to achieve the grades that they deserve. It’s still not too late to apply to university!

The University Centre West Anglia offers degrees on your doorstep, from Engineering to History & English Literature at our King’s Lynn campus, with Veterinary Nursing at Cambridge.

Mr Pomfret added: “We were very pleased that our students for both BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing & Applied Animal Behaviour and FdA Early Years Playwork & Education rated UcWA with a remarkable overall satisfaction score of 100 per cent in the recent National Student Survey.

“Indeed, the combined rating for all our higher education subjects was 92.1 per cent – well above the national benchmark.

“Again, my thanks go to our dedicated staff for this achievement.”