Published: 5:54 PM January 26, 2021

Jonny Pearce (third from left) will take on monthly challenges with player Ben Baylis in a bid to stay fit during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Facebook/Jonny Pearce

A football coach who contracted Covid-19 is aiming to complete 2,800 sit-ups throughout February in a bid to help tackle homelessness.

Jonny Pearce, manager of Wisbech Town FC’s walking football team, alongside player Ben Baylis will attempt the challenge to raise funds for homeless charity Crisis.

It is just one of several challenges the pair and Ben’s daughter will do after the club paid for training plans during the second lockdown, and Jonny, who recovered from Covid-19 in December, wants to stay fit this time round.

“Ben wanted to continue with the fitness regime and I wanted to lose weight and get fitter, so we decided to do various challenges and we have now set ourselves the target of doing one challenge a month for different charities,” Jonny said.

“We chose Crisis as I have worked with the homeless before and I know a lot of ex-soldiers who become homeless, so it’s quite close to my heart.

“For this challenge, we have to do 100 sit ups a day which works out at 2,800 sit-ups over the whole month.”

In March, the trio will aim to cover 11,000 steps every day for Prostate Cancer UK, and are on the hunt for more monthly challenges.

But for now, the target for Jonny is to raise awareness of an issue while trying to benefit others.

“In these times we need something to focus on that will benefit ourselves and others and this seemed a good way of doing it,” he said.

“The important thing to realise is this could happen to anyone, no matter who we are or what situation we find ourselves in.”

With no return date for football set, the Wisbech Town physio is hoping another goal can help make his mark in his local community and create a positive impact on people’s lives.

““I don’t think anyone should be without a shelter over their head, especially during the winter months," Jonny added.

"I feel maybe now more than ever we should be aware of situations others may find themselves in and be there for each other in any way we can.

“So, if I can help just one person find shelter while getting fitter, I will consider it a job well done.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/2MoCZZu.