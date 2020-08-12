Advanced search

Man reported to have exposed himself on Fenland playing field

PUBLISHED: 12:24 12 August 2020

A man was suspected of indecent exposure at the Harecroft Road playing fields in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was given a word of warning from police after he was reported to have exposed himself in a playing field.

The incident happened on Monday, August 10 when a jogger raised the alarm with a sports coach who was training a group on the Harecroft Road playing fields where the man was spotted.

In a joint statement from Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club (WTCHC), who use the facilities, police officers were called before making an arrest, although a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said no arrests had been made.

The clubs are now asking for the public who have more details on the jogger and/or the incident to contact them or Cambridgeshire police.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called on Monday at 6.45pm to reports of a man urinating in public in Harecroft Road, Wisbech.

“Officers attended and spoke to the man, giving him words of advice about his behaviour.”

A WTCHC spokesperson said: “We are keen to make sure everyone is protected, safe and able to use the facilities without due concern.

“Anyone that has got any information from the jogger’s point of view, we’re really keen to understand who that is. We would also like to find out who they are and to thank them.”

If you have more information on the incident, call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident CC-10082020-0455 or visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.

