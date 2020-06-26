Advanced search

Wisbech Rugby Club aim to send strong message after vandals strike twice in eight weeks

PUBLISHED: 12:18 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 26 June 2020

Wisbech Rugby Club are determined to send a strong message to those who caused damage to their rugby posts. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech Rugby Club are determined to send a strong message to those who caused damage to their rugby posts. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Archant

A rugby club that has been targeted by vandals for the second time in eight weeks is determined not to let this latest incident affect their plans on and off the pitch.

Work off the pitch has been getting underway with the help of volunteers and members alike. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH RUGBY CLUBWork off the pitch has been getting underway with the help of volunteers and members alike. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Vandals caused significant damage to rugby posts at Wisbech Rugby Club’s Chapel Road ground this week, and the club is expected to pay around £500 in repair costs.

Although there are CCTV cameras around the main clubhouse, it is thought the suspects may have entered the premises through the back pitches where separate cameras lost view of the incident.

Leonard Veenendaal, chair of Wisbech Rugby Club, said: “Wisbech Rugby Club have night mode around the clubhouse, but rely on CCTV at the bottom end of the car park.

“Our finances are tight as it is. With the pandemic, around 90 per cent of income has been lost. We really have to cut corners and be very prudent about our costs. It’s a cost we really cannot afford at this point.”

Mr Veenendaal said that the club may reluctantly have to seek help from supporters, but this has not been confirmed.

He said: “We feel we cannot run every time to our members and the community when there is an incident like this. We need to find another solution.

“We will probably have to go to our supporters and ask for support if it cannot come from the club, but we’ll have a better idea of that at our meeting in July.”

Repair work is planned to take place this weekend, where the posts will be reinforced on the pitches, which are located on land owned by the National Trust.

David Dobson, secretary at Wisbech Rugby Club, believes that by responding quickly to the incident, this can send a strong message to those who may be responsible.

He said: “The best way to respond to vandalism is to repair the damage quickly so the vandals do not see any lasting damage and the satisfaction they may have that they’ve stopped us doing something.

“The worst thing for us to do is to raise the white flag and withdraw from the area.

“The aim is to provide continuity, especially for young people who are desperate for normality at the end of the summer.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident of criminal damage which took place between 6pm on 23rd and 8.30am on 24th June at Wisbech Rugby Club.

“Rugby posts were pulled from the ground and thrown on the floor.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 35/41019/20 or report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Evicted, his belongings taken, sleeping behind a hedge for three months - but finally a safe place to stay and live

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Dining pods the latest foodie trend as restaurants reopen after lockdown

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Evicted, his belongings taken, sleeping behind a hedge for three months - but finally a safe place to stay and live

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Dining pods the latest foodie trend as restaurants reopen after lockdown

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wicksteed Park receives £250,000 lifeline from National Lottery Heritage Fund

Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire faced a bleak future after administrators were called in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Wicksteed Park

Wisbech Rugby Club aim to send strong message after vandals strike twice in eight weeks

Wisbech Rugby Club are determined to send a strong message to those who caused damage to their rugby posts. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Man swerved car into path of lorry on A17, inquest hears

Steven Botten, 30 , who died on the A17 at Terrington St Celment on December 30, 2019. Picture: Botten Family/ Norfolk Constabulary

Welcome message from social club warns of post lockdown rules that affect us all once they re-open

Comedian Jim Davidson went down a storm when he appeared at the GER Club in January for a performance. Alternative views of his popularity that night are available.

Mystery man pays for elderly woman’s prescription in ‘good deed for the day’

Donald Roberts is looking to identify the mystery man who paid for his wife’s prescription at Tesco pharmacy in Hostmoor Avenue in March. Picture: Google Maps