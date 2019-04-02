Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Grand opening of Wisbech’s new second-hand bookshop which aims to deliver the late Octavia Hill’s goal to ‘spread the word about reading’

02 April, 2019 - 11:37
Left to right at the Clock Bookshop opening: Cllr Gordon Bambridge, executive member for growth at Breckland Council, Wisbech mayoress Janet Tanfield, Charlotte Gilsenan, new chief executive officer of Bankside Open Spaces Trust, Peter Clayton, chairman of Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust and Wisbech mayor Cllr Peter Human. Picture: SUPPLIED

Left to right at the Clock Bookshop opening: Cllr Gordon Bambridge, executive member for growth at Breckland Council, Wisbech mayoress Janet Tanfield, Charlotte Gilsenan, new chief executive officer of Bankside Open Spaces Trust, Peter Clayton, chairman of Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust and Wisbech mayor Cllr Peter Human. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

Book-lovers in the Fens are in for a treat as a new second-hand bookshop has opened in Wisbech and it promises to deliver the message of the town’s most famous daughter, Octavia Hill.

The Clock Bookshop, which gets its name from the newly refurbished Clock Tea Room at the nearby Birthplace House, opened its Post Office Lane doors on Friday, March 29.

Everything from biography to cookery titles is set to tick the boxes for book-lovers and bargain hunters in the town.

The shelves include novels and antiquarian works, books on crafts, nature, health, military matters and travel as well as titles tailor made for children.

Carol Scott, one of a three-strong voluntary team running the shop, said: “Our hope is that the people of Wisbech will welcome this additional service to our community.

“We also hope it will enable them to donate their books to a good cause as well as giving, as Octavia Hill did, access to books for people of all ages.”

The late Octavia Hill was reportedly determined to spread the word about the joy of reading in the town where she was born, Wisbech.

Octavia, the co-founder of the National Trust, was the driving force and treasurer of the Kyrle Society, which was founded by her sister, Miranda.

One element of the Kyrle Societies’ campaign was a ‘Books for all’ enterprise, when public library provision had just come around in the Victorian era.

A society spokesman said: “We have taken a lease on the bookshop premises for six months and it is hoped that the shop will become a clearing house for second-hand books.”

Readers can donate to the shop on 4 Post Office Lane and any good quality volumes left unsold will be offered to applicants free of charge.

Money raised by the sales will be considered as donations to the Octavia Hill Society, which is the primary friends’ support group for Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House at 7 South Brink.

Ms Scott added: “People interested in helping to man the store would be asked to do two-hour slots and that those wishing to be involved should leave their details at the shop.”

The Clock Bookshop opens on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

Most Read

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

‘Sad ending’ says Environment Agency after they remove wreckage of Dunkirk boat from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire

Sad ending foir Dunkirk boat Compass Rose after the wreckage of it was removed from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Most Read

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

‘Sad ending’ says Environment Agency after they remove wreckage of Dunkirk boat from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire

Sad ending foir Dunkirk boat Compass Rose after the wreckage of it was removed from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Customer demand for pouches will mean job losses at Wisbech as Nestle Purina Petcare says its canning production line will close in October

Nestle Purina Petcare, Wisbech, which employs 600 people. By October the company plans to close its canning production line following a fall-off in demand., Consultations have begun with the 'small but significant' number of employees who will be affected. Picture; NESTLE PURINA PETCARE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Four midwives retire in King’s Lynn after a total 140 years delivering thousands of babies

Four midwifery staff are hanging up their uniforms after delivering thousands of babies and giving a combined total of 140 years to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Pictured, from left, are: Patricia Wolstanholme, Tracey Stafford, Christine Harvey and Tracy Cross. Picture: QE NHS TRUST.

Grand opening of Wisbech’s new second-hand bookshop which aims to deliver the late Octavia Hill’s goal to ‘spread the word about reading’

Left to right at the Clock Bookshop opening: Cllr Gordon Bambridge, executive member for growth at Breckland Council, Wisbech mayoress Janet Tanfield, Charlotte Gilsenan, new chief executive officer of Bankside Open Spaces Trust, Peter Clayton, chairman of Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust and Wisbech mayor Cllr Peter Human. Picture: SUPPLIED

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists