Cllr Andrew Lynn becomes the new mayor of Wisbech

Published: 10:54 AM May 26, 2021

Cllr Andrew Lynn is now the Mayor of Wisbech. - Credit: Wisbech Town Council / Facebook

Cllr Andrew Lynn was officially named the Mayor of Wisbech at the town council’s annual mayor making ceremony.

His wife Reema will be his mayoress throughout the term and will accompany him on official duties and visits.

Cllr Andrew Lynn and his wife Reema will serve as Mayor and Mayoress of Wisbech for 2021/2022. - Credit: Wisbech Town Council / Facebook

Following the ceremony on Friday (May 21), it means Cllr Lynn has now officially taken over the role from the outgoing mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics.

Cllr Susan Wallwork was also elected as deputy mayor.

The new mayor and deputy mayor will hold their positions for the 2021/2022.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Lynn represents the Clarkson Ward and Cllr Wallwork is one of four councillors representing the Octavia Hill Ward for Wisbech Town Council.

Both are Conservative councillors and members of Fenland District Council as well.

If you would like to invite the mayor to an upcoming event visit the Wisbech Town Council website.