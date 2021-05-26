Cllr Andrew Lynn becomes the new mayor of Wisbech
- Credit: Wisbech Town Council / Facebook
Cllr Andrew Lynn was officially named the Mayor of Wisbech at the town council’s annual mayor making ceremony.
His wife Reema will be his mayoress throughout the term and will accompany him on official duties and visits.
Following the ceremony on Friday (May 21), it means Cllr Lynn has now officially taken over the role from the outgoing mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics.
Cllr Susan Wallwork was also elected as deputy mayor.
The new mayor and deputy mayor will hold their positions for the 2021/2022.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Lynn represents the Clarkson Ward and Cllr Wallwork is one of four councillors representing the Octavia Hill Ward for Wisbech Town Council.
Both are Conservative councillors and members of Fenland District Council as well.
If you would like to invite the mayor to an upcoming event visit the Wisbech Town Council website.
Most Read
- 1 Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’
- 2 Businessman struggling to cope with 'mental torture' after break-in
- 3 Dog cropped to make her look tougher ‘for fighting’ seeks new home
- 4 Family 'devastated' as Waffle dies weeks after shooting
- 5 Fenland catering lecturers compete in tonight’s Bake Off: The Professionals
- 6 No Indian Covid-19 variant cases found in Fenland or East Cambs, data shows
- 7 Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
- 8 Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights
- 9 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
- 10 Outgoing mayor gets his day in court to appeal licence ban