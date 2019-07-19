Clean up underway at Wisbech's historic Ely House

Ely House, in Wisbech, is now in a sorry state with boarded up windows and squatters inside. But a post online says the site is now being cleared. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP Archant

There could be a brighter future ahead for Ely House in Wisbech as a mass clean up in underway.

In a post on Wisbech Community Chest, it states that Edge Plastering are set to "save" the site which has been subject to squatters, drug abuse and rats in recent months.

It is claimed that a new order is now on the property, meaning any unauthorised access could mean an arrest for trespassers.

Rat traps are in place and drug paraphernalia has also been cleared from the garden.

The post reads: "Hopefully this is now the beginning of a start to save Ely House.

"We have managed over the past few weeks to keep this clear from drug usage and also people sleeping on site.

"Please don't try and enter this garden to take pictures as there is needles everywhere

"We are now working forwards to clear this completely

"Rat traps are also set with highly poisoning solution.

"Edge Plastering Of Wisbech."

Earlier this month a fire tore through the outbuildings in the back yard as pictures from inside the historic Grade-II listed building showed it had been vandalised.