Police officer’s work ‘caused significant disruption to county line drug supply’ across Cambs

PUBLISHED: 15:11 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 09 September 2020

Cambridgeshire Police DC Mat Belfitt has been commended for work fighting county line drug supply across the region. Picture: Supplied

Cambridgeshire Police DC Mat Belfitt has been commended for work fighting county line drug supply across the region. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Cambridgeshire Police officer has been commended for “exceptional work” in a complex operation against county line drug supply across the region.

DC Mat Belfitt received an award at The Chief Superintendent Commendations Ceremony held at police HQ in Huntingdon.

DC Belfitt worked on a police operation which led to two convictions for conspiracy to supply class A drugs – causing “significant disruption” to supply in Wisbech.

A spokesperson said: “Following a firearms operation searches were carried out at four addresses and six suspects were arrested.

“DC Belfitt sifted through large quantities of evidence and took a case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). This resulted in two suspects being charged and remanded in custody.

“Under pressure due to custody time limits he brought together a number of lines of enquiry including forensic and communication evidence to present to the CPS.

“He displayed both diligence and professionalism in his engagement with the CPS. DC Belfitt managed this around a period of time off for a knee operation.

“The two primary defendants have now pleaded guilty and received sentences of six and five and a half years.

“DC Belfitt has continued the investigation securing charges against a further suspect.

“This work caused significant disruption to county line drug supply in the Peterborough and Wisbech areas, as well as the destruction of a large quantity of Class A drugs.”

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, September 8, with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others.

Chief Superintendents Mark Greenhalgh and Chris Mead praised those who had excelled as they presented the awards.

They said: “Going that extra mile is something you should be enormously proud of.

“As we present these awards to our officers and staff, it is with a sense of pride that we read the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards others in very difficult circumstances, not to mention he grit and determination each and every one of you has shown.

“You have stepped up to help someone in need and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire and your fellow colleagues.

“You should be incredibly proud of yourselves.”

As well as awards for officers on operational duties, there was also much praise for members of staff who have gone above and beyond to help their colleagues.

