The Clarkson Singers bringing Christmas music to audiences at Light Cinema in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:14 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 12 December 2019

The Clarkson Singers are bringing Christmas music to a variety of audiences this Christmas, having already performed for audiences at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LYNDA ROBINSON

The Clarkson Singers are bringing Christmas music to a variety of audiences this Christmas, having already performed for audiences at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LYNDA ROBINSON

Wisbech group The Clarkson Singers are bringing Christmas music to a variety of audiences this Christmas.

Lead by musical director Loc-Mai Yuen-Booker, they have entertained at three different film showings at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

These included a screening of the new film Last Christmas and a special showing of White Christmas, when they sang carols during the interval.

The singers will be supporting the congregation at the Mayor of Wisbech's civic Christmas service at St Peter and St Paul's Church this Sunday (December 15t) at 3pm.

They will then present a Christmas concert at Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalene Church on Saturday December 21 at 7.30pm.

Lynda Robinson said: "The choir enjoys singing traditional carols as well as new arrangements of old favourites.

"They also sing some new carols by modern composers such as John Rutter which are fast becoming new favourites. Altogether, it makes for an interesting selection of joyful seasonal pieces."

