Clarkson Singers to perform at Walpole St Peter Church
PUBLISHED: 11:52 19 March 2019
Angela Reeve 2016
The Clarkson Singers will perform a concert in Walpole St Peter Church on Saturday March 30.
The group will present a mixed programme of songs ranging from classical to popular to amusing.
“The choir, under their conductor and musical director Loc-mai Yuen-Brooker, are delighted to be singing in a church with such good acoustics and stature,” said members Lynda Robinson.
“It is one of the finest village churches in England, a hidden gem, known as the Cathedral of the Fens.”
The postcode for the church is PE14 7NS and the choir’s website is www.clarksonsingers.org.uk
The concert starts at 7pm.