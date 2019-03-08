Clarkson Singers to perform at Walpole St Peter Church

The Clarkson Singers will present a mixed programme of songs ranging from classical to popular to downright amusing at their concert in Walpole St Peter Church on Saturday March 30 at 7pm. Picture: LYNDA ROBINSON. Angela Reeve 2016

The Clarkson Singers will perform a concert in Walpole St Peter Church on Saturday March 30.

The group will present a mixed programme of songs ranging from classical to popular to amusing.

“The choir, under their conductor and musical director Loc-mai Yuen-Brooker, are delighted to be singing in a church with such good acoustics and stature,” said members Lynda Robinson.

“It is one of the finest village churches in England, a hidden gem, known as the Cathedral of the Fens.”

The postcode for the church is PE14 7NS and the choir’s website is www.clarksonsingers.org.uk

The concert starts at 7pm.