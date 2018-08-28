Ely in the forefront of planned day of action to overturn Brexit and keep the UK as part of the EU

Ely for Europe. "This was the verdict the last time we used the Brexitometer in Ely, It will be back in the city centre on Saturday 12th Jan. Come and join us," said a spokesman. PICTURE:Facebook Ely for Europe Archant

Ely will again be at the forefront of a campaign to keep the UK as part of the EU during a day of action on Saturday January 12.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridge Stays members will be joining colleagues from Ely for Europe, Southeast Cambs for Europe, and St. Neots and Huntingdon People’s Vote at events across Cambridgeshire.

It is part of a National Day of Action organised by the People’s Vote Campaign, just days before the MPs are due to vote on the government’s Brexit deal.

“We are calling for MPs to vote down the Brexit deal and back a People’s Vote on Brexit with the option to stay in the EU. Our volunteers will hand out leaflets, stickers and postcards, and invite people to share their views about the Brexit deal on our Brexitometers,” said a spokesman.

Volunteers are taking part in six events in Cambridgeshire, and one in Suffolk:

• People’s Vote stall in Cambridge, 12:00 - 16:00. Our stall will be located outside the Guildhall in Market Square, Cambridge. Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner will join us at 12 noon to speak with our volunteers.

• People’s Vote Stall in Sawston, 10:00 - 12:00. Our stall will be located outside Budgens, 29-31 High Street, Sawston. South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen has said she hopes to be able to join us at 10 am.

• People’s Vote Campaigning in Ely, 10:00 – 14:00. Market Place, Ely. Ely for Europe and Southeast Cambs for Europe are organising this event.

• People’s Vote Stalls in Huntingdon, St. Neots and St. Ives, organised by St. Neots and Huntingdon People’s Vote.

- Huntingdon, 14:00-16:00, Outside Sainsbury’s PE29 3FG

- St Neots, 11:00-14:00, Market Square PE19 2AA

- St Ives, 09:00-14:00, Sheep Market PE27 5AH

• People’s Vote stall in Newmarket, 10:00 - 13:00. Newmarket High Street.

Members of Cambridge Stays and the Suffolk EU Alliance will be running a People’s Vote stall on Newmarket High Street.

As well as in Cambridgeshire, events are taking place all over the country, with thousands of activists and supporters involved, and street stalls set up in towns and cities the length and breadth of the UK.

Paul Browne, Chair of Cambridge Stays, said:” Looking at Theresa May’s Brexit deal we can only wonder if any country has ever negotiated so hard for a deal so inferior to the one it already has?

“It’s no wonder that all she can do is try to use the spectre of a no-deal Brexit to frighten MPs and the public into backing it, but we won’t be fooled or intimidated, and by defeating the Government in key votes twice in the past week MPs have shown that they won’t be either.

“Rather than offering any certainty, Theresa May’s Brexit deal will just prolong the uncertainty, and lead to many, many more years of argument over Brexit and lost opportunities to find real solutions to the many challenges our country faces.

In 2016 the UK voted on the fantasies of Brexit, we believe that in 2019 the People of the UK must be given a vote on the reality of Brexit.

“We call on Cambridgeshire MPs to vote down this Government’s Brexit deal, prevent a no-deal Brexit, and give us a People’s Vote, a new far better informed referendum on Brexit with the option to stay in the EU!”