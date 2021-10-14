News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Citizens Advice Rural Cambs open doors to new office

Published: 11:53 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 11:54 AM October 14, 2021
Cllr Sam Clark (third left) pictured with staff from Citizen's Advice Rural Cambs at the opening of the charity's new office

Pictured at the official opening are, from left, Nicola Knowles, Nick Blencowe, Cllr Sam Clark, Chair of CARC Michael Mealing, and volunteer advisors Jill Nursey and Julie Williams. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Citizens Advice Rural Cambs (CARC) has moved its Wisbech office to a new home in the town. 

The charity welcomed Cllr Sam Clark to cut the ribbon at the opening of its new office at the Queen Mary Centre on Queens Road. 

CARC is an independent charity supporting residents across Fenland, providing free independent, confidential, and impartial advice. 

Over the last 12 months, they have helped over 9,200 residents with approximately 42,000 issues including debt, benefits, housing, homelessness, pensions and employment. 

Nick Blencowe, chief officer at CARC, said: “It’s fantastic news that we are now located in the centre of Wisbech along with many other local organisations and support groups.

Cllr Sam Clark (pictured) cutting the ribbon to officially open Citizens Advice Rural Cambs' new office

Cllr Sam Clark (pictured) cutting the ribbon to officially open Citizens Advice Rural Cambs' new office at the Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech. - Credit: Fenland District Council

 “We’d like to thank Fenland District Council for their continued financial support and close partnership working, which has enabled us jointly to continue to support the residents of Fenland. 

