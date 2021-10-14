Citizens Advice Rural Cambs open doors to new office
Citizens Advice Rural Cambs (CARC) has moved its Wisbech office to a new home in the town.
The charity welcomed Cllr Sam Clark to cut the ribbon at the opening of its new office at the Queen Mary Centre on Queens Road.
CARC is an independent charity supporting residents across Fenland, providing free independent, confidential, and impartial advice.
Over the last 12 months, they have helped over 9,200 residents with approximately 42,000 issues including debt, benefits, housing, homelessness, pensions and employment.
Nick Blencowe, chief officer at CARC, said: “It’s fantastic news that we are now located in the centre of Wisbech along with many other local organisations and support groups.
“We’d like to thank Fenland District Council for their continued financial support and close partnership working, which has enabled us jointly to continue to support the residents of Fenland.
