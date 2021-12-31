The Cinnamon Trust is seeking dog walking volunteers in the Tydd St Giles area. - Credit: The Cinnamon Trust

A charity for elderly and terminally ill people and their pets is seeking dog walking volunteers for owners who are unable to walk their dogs themselves.

The Cinnamon Trust, who offer all kinds of pet free care, is looking for volunteers to support a resident who lives in the Tydd St Giles area.

A spokesperson said: “Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.”

They added: “We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clear out the bird cage or litter trays.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk or download a registration form online.