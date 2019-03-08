Gallery

Oh yes it is! New Peckover pre-school opens in true fairytale fashion with Cinderella and her ugly sisters unveiling the plaque

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman Supplied/Caroline Freeman

You shall go to pre-school! Peckover Primary School, Wisbech, has officially opened its new pre-school and the ceremony was a fairytale to remember.

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Dozens of children have now started education at the pre-school which was opened by Cinderella, one of her ugly sisters and her wicked step mother.

The launch event was also attended by the mayor of Wisbech, pre-school staff, the county council and various others who came to enjoy the fairytale.

Carrie Norman, principal of Peckover Primary School said: "I want to give a very heartfelt thank you to lots of people here today.

"Of course, a massive thank you to Carters, it was such a pleasure having you on-site. The building is incredible."

The new preschool boasts natural wood fixtures and free-flowing learning zones plus a large outside play area.

It aims to create a seamless transition from pre-school to primary education as both buildings share the same site.

Sam McGovern, pre-school manager, said: "It has been a very good start-up, we have happy children and happy parents.

"We couldn't have wished for a better start for Peckover Pre-school and, in turn, we are giving our children the best start that we possibly can."

