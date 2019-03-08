Advanced search

Gallery

Oh yes it is! New Peckover pre-school opens in true fairytale fashion with Cinderella and her ugly sisters unveiling the plaque

PUBLISHED: 17:35 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 10 October 2019

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Supplied/Caroline Freeman

You shall go to pre-school! Peckover Primary School, Wisbech, has officially opened its new pre-school and the ceremony was a fairytale to remember.

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Dozens of children have now started education at the pre-school which was opened by Cinderella, one of her ugly sisters and her wicked step mother.

The launch event was also attended by the mayor of Wisbech, pre-school staff, the county council and various others who came to enjoy the fairytale.

Carrie Norman, principal of Peckover Primary School said: "I want to give a very heartfelt thank you to lots of people here today.

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

"Of course, a massive thank you to Carters, it was such a pleasure having you on-site. The building is incredible."

The new preschool boasts natural wood fixtures and free-flowing learning zones plus a large outside play area.

It aims to create a seamless transition from pre-school to primary education as both buildings share the same site.

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Sam McGovern, pre-school manager, said: "It has been a very good start-up, we have happy children and happy parents.

"We couldn't have wished for a better start for Peckover Pre-school and, in turn, we are giving our children the best start that we possibly can."

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline FreemanCinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Justice - and 14 year sentence - catches up with gun smuggler who asked Royal family to forgive him

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Oh yes it is! New Peckover pre-school opens in true fairytale fashion with Cinderella and her ugly sisters unveiling the plaque

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Fundraiser to support young champion Fenland boxer turn professional

A fundraising page has been launched to get up to £10,000 for young champion boxer Eryk Ciureja tto turn professional. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists