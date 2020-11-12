Advanced search

Watch ‘criminal’ moment fireworks explode in town centre in front of mother and baby

PUBLISHED: 12:18 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 12 November 2020

Fireworks were set off along Church Terrace in Wisbech on November 9. Picture: Facebook/Ineta Breide Honey

Facebook/Ineta Breide Honey

The terrifying moment a firework launched by a group of thugs exploded just metres from a mother and young baby has been caught on camera.

Ineta Breide Honey was walking with her three-month-old baby when she spotted the men setting off the dangerous pyrotechnics in Church Terrace, Wisbech.

The group can be seen in a video clip, filmed by the 41-year-old mum, screaming and shouting “watch out” before launching the explosive.

Ms Honey described the group on social media as “criminal” and asked where the police were during the ordeal on Monday, November 9 at around 7.30pm.

A loud explosion can be heard in footage before a bright orange and red flash of light; smoke fills the street after the blast – right in front of a car.

Footage also shows a cyclist appear out of the smoke as the camera pans down to show Ms Honey’s baby after the shocking events.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 7.36pm on Monday (November 9) with reports of antisocial behaviour in West Street, Wisbech.

“Officers attended and patrolled the area, but could not find those responsible.

“Anyone with information should contact police using the web chat function or by calling 101 and quoting incident 436 of November 9.”

