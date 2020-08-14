Advanced search

Wisbech church relisted in commemoration of 75th anniversary of VJ Day

PUBLISHED: 09:38 15 August 2020

The Grade I listed St Peter & St Paul Church in Wisbech has been re-listed in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VJ Day (which took place on August 15) and the conclusion of the Second World War. Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND

A Grade I listed church in Wisbech has been re-listed in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VJ Day (on August 15) and the conclusion of the Second World War.

The Church of St Peter and St Paul, which was constructed in the 12th century and substantially rebuilt in the 14th century, has been re-listed by Historic England, to “make special mention of a memorial to the men from the area who were killed in action or in captivity in the Far East”.

The church includes a memorial to those killed in action or in captivity in the Far East during the Second World War. The memorial is a slate tablet set into a sculpted frame depicting a bamboo and coconut leaf hut.

The alterations that have been made over time can be seen in the fabric of the church; it was later restored in the 19th century by George Glover and William Smith and listed in 1951 at Grade I.

