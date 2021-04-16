Published: 10:16 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 11:00 AM April 16, 2021

Primary school pupils and other residents are being asked by the King's Church in Wisbech to contribute to the Gospel of Luke with photographs of the town and surrounding area. - Credit: The King's Church

Residents are being given the chance to contribute to a distinctive printing of the book of Luke by a Fenland church.

The King’s Church in Wisbech are looking for seven images of the town and surrounding area to feature in the 1,000 copies of the Gospel of Luke from the Bible as part of a competition.

Primary school pupils are also being asked to send in hand-drawn pictures depicting a scene from the book.

Matt McChlery, overseer at King’s Church, said: “We are looking for one photograph for the front cover of the book and an additional three photographs for internal pages.

“All photographs need to be of an area of the town of Wisbech or local surrounding area.

“We are inviting primary schools to send us colourful, hand drawn pictures by their students, from reception to year six, depicting a scene from any story within the Gospel of Luke.

“We are looking to have three hand-drawn pictures within the book.”

Here’s how to enter:

Photographs

- Send an email attachment of your image to matt.mcchlery@kingswisbech.org.uk;

- include your name and contact details.

Drawings

- Post your drawings to: Drawing Competition, The King’s Church Wisbech, 10a-14 South Brink, Wisbech, PE13 1JQ or;

- scan your drawings and attach to an email and send to matt.mcchlery@kingswisbech.org.uk;

- each entry needs the name of the child (first names only will be printed in the book), the age of the child and the name of the school.

Entrants should avoid including people in their images as permission will need to be sought for photograph use.

All images must be taken by yourself, credit will be provided in the book, no payment will be issued for photograph use and you will need to agree for your image to be printed and/or used.

Here’s what each winner will win:

- Their drawing or photograph printed in ‘the Gospel of Luke’ book;

- their own copy of the book;

- an invitation for them and their family to attend the book launch celebration where the prizes will be given out;

- a certificate;

- £10 gift voucher for The Luxe Cinema;

- a ‘King’s Church’ travel mug and tote bag.

Each primary school will also receive 100 copies of the book for their school.

All entries need to be received by May 31, 2021 and the winners will be announced on June 14 on King’s Church’s social media pages and website.

Winners will also be contacted directly.

A book launch and prize giving session will take place on July 10, depending on Covid-19 regulations.