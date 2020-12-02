Award-winning church deacon releases ‘very singable’ Christmas worship song

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery (pictured) has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied Summer Love Photography

An award-winning church deacon has released a “very singable” Christmas worship song he recorded remotely during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

Matt McChlery of The King’s Church in Wisbech has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills to release ‘Have You Heard?’ in time for the festive season.

The Zimbabwe-born worship leader, who released his first single in 2002, has received hundreds of radio plays all around the world over the years.

You may also want to watch:

He lives with his wife Verity and their two children in Wisbech and in 2018 took the decision to step away from being a primary school teacher to purse full-time ministry.

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills (pictured) for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills (pictured) for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

He said: “This song takes on a story-telling style by inviting its hearers to come on a journey of discovery – to hear the Good News of Jesus, who is God-made-flesh, born as a child on that first Christmas morning.

“The song then goes on to unpack the fact that Jesus did not remain a child, but grew up to become a man, the very man who died to take away our sin which enables us to have a relationship with God today.

“Each verse is structured as a question and answer and the huge, sweeping chorus with its soaring melody is an invitation to worship Jesus for all he has done.”

To stream the song, visit: www.mattmcchlery.com/