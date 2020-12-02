Advanced search

Award-winning church deacon releases ‘very singable’ Christmas worship song

02 December, 2020 - 12:46
Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery (pictured) has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery (pictured) has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

Summer Love Photography

An award-winning church deacon has released a “very singable” Christmas worship song he recorded remotely during lockdown.

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: SuppliedWisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

Matt McChlery of The King’s Church in Wisbech has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills to release ‘Have You Heard?’ in time for the festive season.

The Zimbabwe-born worship leader, who released his first single in 2002, has received hundreds of radio plays all around the world over the years.

You may also want to watch:

He lives with his wife Verity and their two children in Wisbech and in 2018 took the decision to step away from being a primary school teacher to purse full-time ministry.

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills (pictured) for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: SuppliedWisbech church deacon Matt McChlery has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills (pictured) for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

He said: “This song takes on a story-telling style by inviting its hearers to come on a journey of discovery – to hear the Good News of Jesus, who is God-made-flesh, born as a child on that first Christmas morning.

“The song then goes on to unpack the fact that Jesus did not remain a child, but grew up to become a man, the very man who died to take away our sin which enables us to have a relationship with God today.

“Each verse is structured as a question and answer and the huge, sweeping chorus with its soaring melody is an invitation to worship Jesus for all he has done.”

To stream the song, visit: www.mattmcchlery.com/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Reports of child neglect increase by 44pc in Cambridgeshire

The NSPCC says police in Cambridgeshire have reported a 44pc increase in neglect cases in a year. The figure was calculated between 2018/19 and 2019/20. Pictures: NSPCC / Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

John Deere provides a moment of light relief for Christmas

The unique Christmas display at Ben Burgess Coates. Picture: Martyn Waby Photography

Snooker ace Perry shows experience to produce fine comeback in UK Championship

Joe Perry produced a fine comeback win over Joe O’Connor to reach the fourth round of the UK Championship. Picture: TAI CHENGZHE/WORLD SNOOKER

Award-winning church deacon releases ‘very singable’ Christmas worship song

Wisbech church deacon Matt McChlery (pictured) has teamed up with vocalist Kat Mills for his latest Christmas single Have You Heard. Picture: Supplied

Mayor calls for shake-up in ‘massively muddled’ local government in Cambridgeshire

Mayor James Palmer