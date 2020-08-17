Advanced search

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

PUBLISHED: 12:40 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 17 August 2020

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after police were called to reports of ‘a disturbance’ in Leverington on Saturday night.

Christopher Courten has since been released on bail in connection with the incident in Perry Road and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court next month.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10pm on Saturday (August 15) with reports of a disturbance on Perry Road, Leverington.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a car crashed into a fence.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage.

“He has since been charged with drink driving and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.”

