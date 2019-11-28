Christmas fundraising appeal to give the gift of reading to children in Fenland

Brandon Mattless, from Wisbech, has worked on a series of children's books with Gracie Wright.

Next month they will be visiting Brandon's former primary school, Orchards C of E Academy, to give away 500 copies of their book, 'Silly Eric's Countdown to Christmas'.

But to be able to give away as many copies as possible, Brandon is calling for help from the public.

"This school sits on a level of deprivation that not only means that many children struggle for food and clothes but they also lack books," he said.

"With your help and support this Christmas, we'll be able to put a smile on so many faces of very deserving children.

"The aim of the books is to encourage children to never give up and give an affirming message of joy, peace, love, happiness and of course silliness.

"It is about loving each other for who we are - even if things get muddled up sometimes."

Brandon and Grace plan to visit the school on December 16 to give a talk in the morning assembly.

They aim to hand out the books then - but would like to raise up to £2,500 before the big day.

Gracie, from Suffolk, has always had a passion for helping children from diverse backgrounds.

When she was 11 her life turned upside down after a near-fatal car accident.

Although her own childhood was challenging, she decided to write happy and positive picture books which encourage children that they are loved just the way they are.

Brandon said: "We know that Christmas is fast approaching, however a little goes a long way and small donation, no matter how small, will go towards giving the gift of reading to a child.

"Let's be generous to those less fortunate than others and spread some Christmas cheer this season."

Anyone who would like to contribute to the project can visit the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sillychristmas

