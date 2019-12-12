Advanced search

Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event

PUBLISHED: 15:05 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 12 December 2019

Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event. Picture: FACEBOOK

Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

Glorious Christmas carols, tasty hot soup and Santa will be part of a festive event in Wisbech Park.

The Friends of the Wisbech Bandstand have arranged the day in Wisbech Park on Sunday December 22 from midday to 2.30pm.

This year Manea Silver Band will be performing an array of favourite Christmas carols as well as popular singers Back Two.

The duo have been invited back following the many requests from people after their performance in the summer.

You may also want to watch:

Hot soup and rolls will also be provided and although very busy, Father Christmas has promised to be there with presents for the children.

Virginia Bucknor, one of the organisers, said: "It's all free thanks to the generous contributions from local Wisbech people and local businesses making this lovely event happen again.

"So wrap up warm and come and join in the festivities."

Around £30,000 was spent on refurbishing the landmark last year.

The Friends of Wisbech Bandstand, a group set up to do something with the felt " it was a crying shame" not to show it off to the public.

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Wisbech man who runs homeless charity ‘anxious about leaving the house’ after being attacked while out jogging

Spencer Neilly (pictured) was out for a run in Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech when he was approached by two men who stole his head torch and assaulted him. Picture: Supplied/Jen Surguy

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Wisbech man who runs homeless charity ‘anxious about leaving the house’ after being attacked while out jogging

Spencer Neilly (pictured) was out for a run in Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech when he was approached by two men who stole his head torch and assaulted him. Picture: Supplied/Jen Surguy

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event

Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event. Picture: FACEBOOK

Two ‘pushy’ men caught selling perfume from carrier bags in Wisbech are ‘ushered out of town’

The police officers who were on shoplifting patrol in Wisbech town centre. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

‘Slow down, drive to road conditions’: Two cars crash in the Fens due to ‘weather conditions’

Two cars left Fen roads on Thursday morning (December 12) due to the weather conditions, police warn. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Man dies following A1 collision

Police were called at 6.42pm on Monday, 9 December, with reports of a collision between a lorry, a silver Volkswagen Golf, a blue van, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Mini on the slip road joining the A1 from Eaton Socon. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists