Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event

Christmas carols, Santa and soup at Wisbech Park event. Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

Glorious Christmas carols, tasty hot soup and Santa will be part of a festive event in Wisbech Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Friends of the Wisbech Bandstand have arranged the day in Wisbech Park on Sunday December 22 from midday to 2.30pm.

This year Manea Silver Band will be performing an array of favourite Christmas carols as well as popular singers Back Two.

The duo have been invited back following the many requests from people after their performance in the summer.

You may also want to watch:

Hot soup and rolls will also be provided and although very busy, Father Christmas has promised to be there with presents for the children.

Virginia Bucknor, one of the organisers, said: "It's all free thanks to the generous contributions from local Wisbech people and local businesses making this lovely event happen again.

"So wrap up warm and come and join in the festivities."

Around £30,000 was spent on refurbishing the landmark last year.

The Friends of Wisbech Bandstand, a group set up to do something with the felt " it was a crying shame" not to show it off to the public.