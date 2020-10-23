Shop Local: Christmas displays are up earlier than ever at Fox’s Cards

Shop Local feature. Julian Fox of Fox's Cards on the Market Place in Wisbech. Pictures: Ian Carter Archant

Julian Fox, from Fox’s Cards, is following the rest of the retail sector and already has his Christmas items on display.

Julian Fox points at the Christmas card display opposite the counter he sits at in Fox’s Cards on the Market Place.

He said: “We’ve never put up the Christmas displays this early before.

“But everyone is jumping on it this year, so we have to. I guess it’s because nobody knows what’s around the corner any more.

“As you can see, we have plenty of cards in the display but we’re struggling to completely fill the area because our suppliers can’t seem to get anything to us.”

Fox’s Cards has been part of Wisbech for 53 years.

Julian’s mother set up the first shop in Norwich Road, and moved to Norfolk Street and then onto Church Street.

He said: “We’ve been on the Market Place for 20-odd years. Large national chains have come and gone in that time, but we’re still here.”

He added: “And I love being part of Wisbech, been here all my life. If one or two things got sorted out then the town would be all right.”

Julian went on to explain that the cards available in Fox’s cards are much more specific than those stocked by other retailers.

He said: “For example, a national retailer will stock a birthday card for a 10-year-old grandson.

“Whereas we would also have that card for a 10-year-old great-grandson.

“It may seem a small difference, but it goes a long way if you’re a great grandparent.”

As well as changes in retail trends, Julian has noticed he hasn’t seen many customers who rely on public transport.

He said: “Older people definitely aren’t coming out so much at the moment.

“When they do, they seem very nervy which I understand.

“You can’t blame them. They’re being told to avoid going out or use public transport.

“I used to see a lot from Parsons Drove - but I don’t see many of them anymore.

“It’s such a shame because they’re all part of the community around here.”

While the country was in lockdown, Julian used the opportunity to look into refreshing the business’ website.

He said: “Even as an independent, we have to change the way we work and covid made us consider that.”

Fox’s Cards and Picture Framing is at 6, Market Place, Wisbech. Its new website is coming soon.

