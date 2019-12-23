Advanced search

Updated

'Avoid the area', say police after 'serious collision' on A47 near Tilney All Saints

PUBLISHED: 14:32 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 23 December 2019

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

Darryl Anthony

There are major delays on the A47 in the Fens today after three cars - including a lorry - collided in the busy Christmas traffic.

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl AnthonyChaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

Police are telling motorists to "avoid the area" after the crash which happened on the main stretch of road near Tilney All Saints on December 23 at around 11am.

Dramatic pictures show backed-up cars and emergency services at the scene - all just one day before Christmas Eve.

A witness said: "[There has] been an accident, car hit by lorry. Fire engine has turned up.

"Half way down the A47 when you come off the round-about where Brewers Fair.

You may also want to watch:

"I was on the bus, now we have turned around. Looks very serious."

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A47.

"Officers were called at 10.50am this morning to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the King's Lynn-bound carriageway of the A47 at Tilney All Saints.

"The A47 is closed in both directions from the Shoreboat roundabout to the Pullover roundabout. Eau Brink Road, which leads on to the A47, is also closed.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Please avoid the area."

Most Read

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Future of Wisbech department store Beales in the balance after owners reportedly look to close some of its outlets

The Beales department store in Wisbech which is one of those possibly at risk after the company looks to restructure. Picture: Google Maps

Additional stop-checks introduced as Cambs cops crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

The handful of faces of those jailed this year for drink and drug driving offences amid Cambs cops’ crackdown this Christmas. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

FENLAND: Staff's tribute to dentist killed in plane crash

KEVIN YOUNG 5145SM68

Most Read

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Future of Wisbech department store Beales in the balance after owners reportedly look to close some of its outlets

The Beales department store in Wisbech which is one of those possibly at risk after the company looks to restructure. Picture: Google Maps

Additional stop-checks introduced as Cambs cops crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

The handful of faces of those jailed this year for drink and drug driving offences amid Cambs cops’ crackdown this Christmas. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

FENLAND: Staff's tribute to dentist killed in plane crash

KEVIN YOUNG 5145SM68

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

GOLF: Tydd golfers hold Christmas competition and raise thousands for Wisbech school

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Woman dials 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her ‘a** is on fire’ after eating chicken korma

The unnamed woman dialled 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her �a** is on fire� after eating a chicken korma. Picture: Wiki/NEEDPIX

REVIEW: Full of epic lightsaber battles and eye-popping cinematography, The Rise of the Skywalker is a thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga

The Rise of the Skywalker is a fittingly thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga, which began 42 years ago. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club cap successful year with memorable awards night

Three Counties Running Club members capped a successful year at their annual awards night. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists