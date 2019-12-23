'Avoid the area', say police after 'serious collision' on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony Darryl Anthony

There are major delays on the A47 in the Fens today after three cars - including a lorry - collided in the busy Christmas traffic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

Police are telling motorists to "avoid the area" after the crash which happened on the main stretch of road near Tilney All Saints on December 23 at around 11am.

Dramatic pictures show backed-up cars and emergency services at the scene - all just one day before Christmas Eve.

A witness said: "[There has] been an accident, car hit by lorry. Fire engine has turned up.

"Half way down the A47 when you come off the round-about where Brewers Fair.

You may also want to watch:

"I was on the bus, now we have turned around. Looks very serious."

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A47.

"Officers were called at 10.50am this morning to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the King's Lynn-bound carriageway of the A47 at Tilney All Saints.

"The A47 is closed in both directions from the Shoreboat roundabout to the Pullover roundabout. Eau Brink Road, which leads on to the A47, is also closed.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Please avoid the area."