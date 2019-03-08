Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier
PUBLISHED: 10:24 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 29 October 2019
Archant
A Christchurch man was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier, a court has heard.
Ryan Walter, 24, had previously admitted speeding after he was caught by police driving at 124mph on the A47 at Walpole Highway in a BMW at around 2.43pm on May 22 this year.
Walter, of Euximoor Drove, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 28) as a ban from driving was to be considered.
Alan Wheetman, representing Walter, said this young man "having worked hard since he left school" decided to buy himself a decent car.
Mr Wheetman said: "He simply had no idea of the power that vehicle had or the speed he had clocked up."
He said Walter "quite clearly was not aware of the capability and responsiveness of the car" and no longer drove it.
Walter was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.