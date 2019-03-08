Advanced search

Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier

PUBLISHED: 10:24 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 29 October 2019

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM.

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM.

Archant

A Christchurch man was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier, a court has heard.

Ryan Walter, 24, had previously admitted speeding after he was caught by police driving at 124mph on the A47 at Walpole Highway in a BMW at around 2.43pm on May 22 this year.

Walter, of Euximoor Drove, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 28) as a ban from driving was to be considered.

You may also want to watch:

Alan Wheetman, representing Walter, said this young man "having worked hard since he left school" decided to buy himself a decent car.

Mr Wheetman said: "He simply had no idea of the power that vehicle had or the speed he had clocked up."

He said Walter "quite clearly was not aware of the capability and responsiveness of the car" and no longer drove it.

Walter was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM.

Most Read

Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Housing officer Amber Mason admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Peterborough. Image; ARCHANT

Wisbech teenager jailed for kicking police officer and spitting in their face

Seventeen-year-old from Wisbech kicked a police officer and spat in their face before stamping on a second and trying to bite a third in Park Terrace, Cambridge, on July 6. He has been jailed for escaping secure accommodation before he was due to appear in court.

New ‘unusual’ spotted jellyfish arrive at SEA LIFE in Hunstanton after long journey from Australia to Norfolk

White spotted �unusual� jellyfish from Australia have arrived at SEA LIFE in Hunstanton. Picture: Supplied/SEA LIFE

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists