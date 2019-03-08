Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM. Archant

A Christchurch man was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#RCRTWest are currently dealing with the driver of this vehicle on the #A47 at Walpole Highway. The driver bought it 5minutes ago and has just been stopped travelling at 124mph. #PC880 #PC190 #DriveToArrive #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/DJiv1cpYIX — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 22, 2019

Ryan Walter, 24, had previously admitted speeding after he was caught by police driving at 124mph on the A47 at Walpole Highway in a BMW at around 2.43pm on May 22 this year.

Walter, of Euximoor Drove, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 28) as a ban from driving was to be considered.

You may also want to watch:

Alan Wheetman, representing Walter, said this young man "having worked hard since he left school" decided to buy himself a decent car.

Mr Wheetman said: "He simply had no idea of the power that vehicle had or the speed he had clocked up."

He said Walter "quite clearly was not aware of the capability and responsiveness of the car" and no longer drove it.

Walter was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.