PUBLISHED: 11:47 17 March 2019

Children from the Orchards Church of England Academy, Wisbech and Lisa Foulkes, Transition Co-ordinator and Pastoral Support Counsellor, being presented with their certificates and gifts for their artwork used to create the new transitions leaflet. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY SERVICES NHS TRUST.

Artwork made by Wisbech children is being used to help others who are moving up to secondary school.

The school nursing team from Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust visited Orchards Church of England Academy and discussed ideas with parents and teachers about how they could create a leaflet which would help the children in their transition to their primary or secondary schools.

Tracey Bingham, co-production lead for the trust said: “After we visited the school, the teachers organised a chance for the children to express their thoughts about what they would like to be included in the leaflet by producing some artwork.

“Sixteen children drew pictures and wrote about what they thought is needed in the leaflet which included topics such as bullying, stress, healthy eating, sleep and general concerns about moving to a new school. Their enthusiasm was inspirational.”

From the ideas the children provided the trust changed the format of their leaflet and made it into a simple flyer detailing all the information the children would need including the new 0-19 phone number where the team can be contacted directly.

The Cambridgeshire 5-19 school nursing team offers advice on emotional wellbeing including managing emotions, stress, eating concerns; healthy lifestyles including healthy eating, sleep, smoking; and help with puberty and growing up, focussing on healthy relationships, self-image and identity.

Call 0300 029 50 50 or text Chathealth confidentially on 07480 635 443.

